King Charles may send Royal Family's ‘secret weapon’ to sort Prince Harry-Meghan Markle drama, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the Royal Family appears to be never-ending. Despite the Duke of Sussex’s latest visit to the UK amid his father’s cancer diagnosis, there seems to be no respite. As King Charles undergoes treatment, a royal expert has claimed that there may be a “secret weapon” the royal family could send to deal with the drama. King Charles may send out Royal Family's 'secret weapon' to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

What is King Charles' last resort to ‘sort out’ the Sussexes drama?

Amid the feud with their family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently carried out a rebranding, which included a revamped website. Considering the impact their exit from the Royal Family made, the decision to use the title Sussex on their new website was far from well-received.

However, the royals, who now live in California, defended themselves, saying, “It's their title.” In light of their rebranding, the Mail columnist Sarah Vine claimed that King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, is the only one who can “sort out” the rift and reunite the family, per Express.

“I think she’s (Princess Royal) the answer to all the Royal Family’s problems,” Vine said. “We know how no-nonsense she is,” the royal commentator added.

The feud between the two royal couples has stretched to the extent of Prince Harry's brief meeting with King Charles being dubbed a “publicity stunt.”

“I think we should send Princess Anne to deal with Harry and Meghan…because if you got a call from Princess Anne, you’d sit up jolly straight,” Vine continued, adding, “If I were the King, I’d say ‘Anne, please just go and deal with them.”

Prior to their Sussex rebranding, the couple added fuel to the fire with Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare. Another stint that caused a dent in family relations was the Duke's longtime friend Omid Scobie's bombshell book on the royal family, Endgame.