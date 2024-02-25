King Charles’ ‘brutal’ confession on wedding eve which left Princess Diana ‘devastated’

A bombshell claim has surfaced about the marriage of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. According to one of Diana's confidantes, a conversation on the eve of their wedding reportedly left the Princess "devastated." When rumors of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage first surfaced, they were thought to be a dream couple. But, as Lady Diana's former astrologer disclosed, their reality was anything but perfect behind closed doors. Prince Charles and Diana with Prince William in this picture released by Kensington Palace. (File Photo)

The royal confession which left Princess Diana heartbroken

Diana, a mere 20 years old at the time, had only encountered Charles a few times. She appeared understandably nervous in the presence of 3,500 attendees in the cathedral and the countless viewers tuning in from home. A report in the Mirror disclosed, that she was already feeling anxious following events from the previous evening. According to a close friend of Diana's, Charles allegedly confessed the night before that he "did not want to enter the marriage under false pretenses." Penny Thornton, who had a close professional relationship with the princess, asserts that Charles then informed his soon-to-be wife that he did not harbor love for her.

Friend makes claims about Charles and Diana

While appearing on the ITV program The Diana Interview: Princess Revenge, she stated, "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her…” Thornton added, “I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her, and it was devastating for Diana.”

King Charles believed that the wedding was a mistake

In the book The Duchess: The Untold Story, authored by royal writer Penny Junor, it is asserted that Charles felt the marriage was a mistake but realized it was too late to back out. “Charles was not convinced he was doing the right thing in marrying Diana but there was no way out and, bolstered by the hope that things would be different once they were married, he put a brave face on it.”

Princess Diana had second thoughts about her marriage with King Charles

Princess Diana struggled emotionally before her wedding, confiding in her sisters. In Andrew Morton's book, "Diana: Her True Story," Diana expressed doubts, saying, "I can't marry him, I can't do this." Despite this, her sisters urged her not to cancel, believing it was too late due to her widespread fame.

When Diana claimed that both she and Charles were engaged in an affair

During a BBC interview in 1995, Princess Diana stunned viewers by disclosing to reporter Martin Bashir that both she and Charles had engaged in affairs during their marriage. Charles and Diana separated in 1992 after the birth of their two sons, William and Harry. Their divorce finalized in 1996, merely a year before Diana's tragic death in a car crash in Paris.