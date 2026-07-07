Is Claude down? Thousands report issues with Anthropic's AI chatbot amid widespread outages

Thousands of Claude users are reporting issues with Anthropic's AI chatbot on Monday afternoon, per Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. As many as 6,000 people reported problems with the Claude at the peak of Monday's outage. Representational image. (REUTERS/Representational)

The graph on Down Detector showed that the outage started around 2:48pm EDT on Monday, peaking around 3:18pm EDT with around 5,500 reports. By 3:46pm EDT, however, the number of reports had fallen to around 500.

Thus, the outage lasted for roughly one hour on Monday afternoon. Below is the graph of users reporting outages with Claude on Monday afternoon.