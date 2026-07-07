Is Claude down? Thousands report issues with Anthropic's AI chatbot amid widespread outages
Thousands of users reported issues with Anthropic's Claude on Monday, with outage tracker DownDetector logging nearly 6,000 reports at the peak.
Thousands of Claude users are reporting issues with Anthropic's AI chatbot on Monday afternoon, per Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. As many as 6,000 people reported problems with the Claude at the peak of Monday's outage.
The graph on Down Detector showed that the outage started around 2:48pm EDT on Monday, peaking around 3:18pm EDT with around 5,500 reports. By 3:46pm EDT, however, the number of reports had fallen to around 500.
Thus, the outage lasted for roughly one hour on Monday afternoon. Below is the graph of users reporting outages with Claude on Monday afternoon.
On DownDetector, 50% of users reported problems with Clause chat, 33% with the Claude app, while 12% complained of issues with the website of Claude.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More