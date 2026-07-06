'Restraining order needed': Trump reignites feud with Meloni after G7 picture row

Some posts also inferred that the post was mocking Meloni for “begging” for a picture with Trump at the G7 Summit, a claim made by the US President last month and denied by Meloni.

The post did not specify whether the President was calling for a restraining order against Meloni, but many people interpreted it that way.

US President Donald Trump seems to have refueled his dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Taking to his Truth Social account on Monday, Trump shared a picture of them from the recently concluded G7 Summit in France and the title above the picture read: “Restraining order needed”.

Trump's ‘begged for photo’ claim Meloni and Trump were part of the several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Speaking about his interaction with Meloni at the summit, Trump had claimed that she “begged” for a photo with him. According to a transcript provided by Italian television channel La7, Trump said Meloni “wanted a picture with me so badly” and suggested he agreed only because he “felt sorry for her,” reported news agency AFP.

He also seemed to suggest that he was doing a favour to Meloni by interacting with her at the summit. A video of the two leaders engaging in a chat had surfaced before that. “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her,” Trump was quoted by the Italian channel as saying.

‘Trump’s remarks totally made up' Meloni, however, was “frankly stunned” at Trump's assertions and said there was no truth to what he said. “I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — towards leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating. But there's one thing he must remember, Italy and I do not beg,” she said.

“Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover,” she said.

Trump's words also had a diplomatic fallout soon after, as Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a visit to the US last month.

Instances of a rifts between Trump and Meloni are not new. Once a staunch Trump supporter, Meloni has grown increasingly critical of the US President over the past few months. She criticised Trump after he attacked Pope Leo over the pontiff’s condemnation of the Iran conflict, and he in turn accused her of lacking courage.