Why are Trump and Italy's Meloni feuding? ‘She wanted a picture with me’ vs ‘he must remember one thing’

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, seated on a small sofa, Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni were seen deep in what looked like an extended conversation. The US President has now claimed the Italian PM had “begged” him for that moment: “She wanted a picture with me so badly — I could have skipped it, but I felt sorry for her." Meloni's response was a rebuke in Italian: “Io e l'Italia non imploriamo mai.” ‘Neither I nor Italy ever beg.’

What Trump said on Meloni, and Hormuz Trump's remarks were made in an interview broadcast on Friday on Italy's La7 channel, where a correspondent asked him about Ukraine, but Trump raised Meloni instead. And the conversation turned to their meeting during the just-concluded G7 gathering in Evian-les-Bains, France.

In a phone call with American channel NBC News, Trump doubled down. "That's true," he said, of the “begging” claim.

“She wasn't there for us. She was a big fan but I don't want her as a fan because she was not there — along with the NATO group — having to do with the strait,” he added, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that Iran blocked after the US and Israel launched military strikes in late February. Trump has repeatedly accused NATO allies of failing to support American forces after the war began.

Meloni responds with a video In her video in turn, Meloni said she was responding because “certain things deserve an immediate response”. She said she was “frankly stunned” and did not know why the President of the United States would behave that way.

“I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — towards leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating. But there's one thing he must remember, Italy and I do not beg,” she said.

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani then abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the US. Tajani wrote on X, “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June.”