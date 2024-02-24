Meghan Markle back in business: Eyes major Hollywood role amid Prince Harry's UK return row: Report

Adding another chapter to her career, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was recently seen dining with a prominent TV executive, hinting at advancement in her Hollywood pursuits and fueling rumors of a new project. This development coincides with reports of Prince Harry considering a temporary return to the UK amid King Charles' illness. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are splitting ways with Spotify, Friday, June 16, 2023, less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes."(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Is Meghan Markle resuming her Hollywood career?

Also read: Harry Potter TV series sets release date: Cast, streaming details, aiming for Warner Bros magic

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Duchess of Sussex met with Terry Wood, executive producer at Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions, leaving many wondering what exciting collaboration may be brewing. On Thursday night, they were seen dining in Studio City, California. Meghan wore a light grey jumper paired with dark grey jeans, styling her hair in loose waves and choosing a subtle makeup look.

Meghan Markle spotted dining with top TV executive

As per body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Mirror, Meghan appears to be performing signals of victory or achievement here as she does the celebrity thing of emerging from a restaurant with security or PR in close, supportive attendance.” For the unversed, In 2018, Meghan Markle gave up her last acting role as Suits' Rachel Zane and since has not returned to the acting scene.

Also read: Bianca Censori’s ‘no pants’ trend hits Milan, stuns in ‘scandalous’ leather look with Kanye at fashion week

The expert further commented on her style and said, "This seems like Meghan is going back to her old style with relaxed jeans and a casual look, giving off a happy and surprised vibe. It's reminiscent of her time on "Suits" and feels very different from her royal image. It suggests she's focusing more on her celebrity status than her royal connections.” For the unversed, Meghan took retirement from acting after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Prince Harry’s US visa application put under scrutiny

A royal expert has shared that there's a lot of talk lately about Prince Harry possibly becoming a US citizen, which is getting a lot of people interested. In his memoir "Spare," published in 2023, the Duke of Sussex openly admitted to trying drugs. This revelation has stirred up some controversy, with a conservative think tank even going as far as taking legal action to check if Harry was honest about his past when applying for his visa. The outcome of the case won't determine if Harry can stay in the US, but it'll help figure out if he got special treatment.