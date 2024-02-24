Bianca Censori’s ‘no pants’ trend hits Milan, stuns in ‘scandalous’ leather look with Kanye at fashion week

Bianca Censori, recently married to Kanye West, made a statement on the fashion scene at a Milan Fashion Week event. Opting for a daring ensemble, she ditched pants in favor of a barely-there leather look, sparking conversation and turning heads. This follows her bold appearance at a Milan event for her husband Kanye West's latest album Vultures on Thursday. Bianca Censori and Kanye West at Milan Fashion Week(Photo: Via X)

Bianca Censori turns head in racy leather outfit at Milan Fashion Week

At a glamorous Milan Fashion Week event, Bianca Censori, the stylish wife of Kanye West, made a striking statement by embracing the bold "no pants" trend. She confidently rocked a stunning black leather bodysuit, perfectly complemented by vibrant pink boots. With its high waist highlighting her curves, the all-leather ensemble showcased Bianca's unique take on the trend, featuring a daring bottom look.

The 29-year-old Yeezy designer accompanied the 46-year-old Vultures rapper at the designer’s fall/winter 2024-2025 womenswear show in Milan. This barely-clad look from Censori on February 23 isn't surprising, as she is frequently spotted wearing revealing outfits during her appearances with West.

Bianca Censori debuts with a new look

The young native of Australia also had an updated look. Usually sporting a crisp, short hairstyle, Censori decided to make a statement by showcasing her lengthy, messy bangs. She confidently wore her chin-length straight hair, showcasing the new cuts that she had debuted at Kanye West's Vultures album launch the day before.

The Gold Digger singer, who these days usually makes his public debut wearing a mask, was seen sporting a black jacket with the hood pulled up, along with black Nike gloves and leather pants to match.

Mrs. West shocked everyone earlier this week when she showed up completely covered up while the couple went on a happy outing in Florence. They both wore black coats with hoods that matched. During West's concert in Milan on Thursday night, Censori made a bold fashion statement by wearing transparent tights and a sheer black top.