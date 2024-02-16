North West's sharing of stepmom Bianca Censori's NSFW drawing sparks concern: ‘That’s messed up'

In a surprising turn of events, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has sparked concern with a recent drawing she shared. The drawing depicts her stepmother, Bianca Censori, who notably appeared on Kanye West's Vultures cover. The post was later deleted, but it has raised eyebrows, drawing attention not only to Kanye West but also to Kim Kardashian, who is now facing backlash for what some perceive as parental negligence. Kanye West's wife witrh Bianca Censori with Kim and Kanye's daughter North West.

North West's racy drawing of stepmom Bianca Censori raises concern

Also read: Young Sheldon season 7 Netflix release date: How to watch for free, when do new episodes air?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

social media was taken aback by the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surprising move on Thursday. She posted a drawing of her father's Vultures 1 record cover, which shows an 'almost naked' Censori standing backward wearing just thigh-high boots and a small piece of cloth.

The problematic post, initially seeming like a gratitude list, got taken Kim Kardashian's TikTok account, @kimandnorth, run by her, caught followers' attention with North's surprising content, leading netizens to believe it's “totally messed up” scene.

The diary page that appeared to be from Tuesday's writing exercise was attached to the now-deleted post and it asked the individual to write down three things for which they are grateful. At the top, North wrote, “I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good.” Next, she described her love for black vultures and wrote, “I am also grateful for the black vultures because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out.” At last, she mentioned, “Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL.”

Also read: Oops! Selena Gomez confuses popular K-pop group’s fandom with her own, photo sparks frenzy

Kanye West’s Carnival song

Kanye's track Carnival stood out as one of the most discussed songs from his recent album, Vultures. The album was recently removed by Apple Music before appearing again. Not only did the song feature highly explicit lyrics, but the rapper also mentioned Taylor Swift, causing frustration among her fanbase.

For the unversed, North collaborated with her dad and Ty Dolla $ign on a song called Talking/Once Again from the album Vultures 1. She even appears in the music video too!