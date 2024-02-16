Selena Gomez accidentally shared a fan photo of a popular K-pop group on her social media platform. Intended as a sweet gesture of appreciation to her own fans, the mix-up quickly gained traction, sparking amusement, confusion, and even delight among K-pop fans worldwide. Despite limited commenting options, fans swiftly noticed that the fandom picture belonged to the iconic K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. Oops! Selena Gomez confuses popular K-pop group’s fandom with her own, photo sparks frenzy(selena gomez ig)

Selena Gomez mistakenly shares popular K-pop group’s fan photo

Also read: ‘BTS and BLACKPINK are treated like slaves’, North Korea's outrageous claims spark social media frenzy

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On Valentine's Day, pop star Selena Gomez took to Instagram to express appreciation for her fans, affectionately calling them her "true Valentines." The first slide featured a montage of concert scenes with a pink sea of lights, bearing her fandom name “Selenators.” However, keen-eyed netizens were quick to note that the photos were actually from Girls' Generation concerts, as Gomez’s fandom does not use a lightstick.

Color Pink and Girls’ Generation

Light-stick culture is more prevalent in K-pop fandom than in Western concerts. Each K-pop group has its own designated light-stick and color, which fans bring to concerts. In the case of the beloved K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, their striking pink light-stick is among the most recognizable, creating a stunning sea of color at their performances.

It turned out that the picture was from the sea of the SONE fandom, also known as SNSD (So Nyeo Shi Dae). This image was actually taken from a thumbnail of a video titled “Who the hell is Girls’ Generation.” While comments were restricted on the post, a Selena Gomez fan pointed out the error on social media.

Also read: K-dramas for Valentine’s: 10 underrated romances to watch on Netflix; My Liberation Notes to Itaewon class

A fan wrote, “Selena Gomez posts a photo of fans on the revival tour, a tour entirely in small Arenas, with montages in stadiums of the K-Pop group Girls Generation (snsd) show.”

This led to an influx of users joining the conversation. Some found it amusing, while others suggested that the artist should conduct proper research before posting. A user wrote, “We always thought the ‘S’ in SNSD stood for SoNyuhShiDae, turns out it’s SelenaShiDae”, while otters commented, “She used the queen's of kpop pink ocean for her insta post....so embarrassing”, “Selena Gomez is actually the 10th member of Girls’ Generation..”