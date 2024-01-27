K-dramas releasing in February 2024: Killer Paradox to wedding impossible 7 new titles to check out

Get ready for a bunch of awesome K-dramas in February! There's everything from exciting thrillers to sweet romantic comedies, all served with a dash of kimchi-flavored intrigue. Whether you want a mysterious anti-hero in A Killer Paradox or a fake marriage turning into real love in Wedding Impossible, grab your popcorn and settle in. 7 new K-drama titles are going to keep you hooked to the screens. Check out all the K-dramas releasing in February 2024. List of K-dramas releasing in February(Netflix)

List of K-dramas releasing in February

Killer Paradox

Starring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Joon, Hyun Bong Sik, Kim Yo Han in Key roles, Killer Paradox will release on January 9. The 9 episode ministries will stream on Netflix.

The narrative centers on Choi Woo Sik, playing the role of Lee Tang, a regular college student. One day he accidentally kills a customer while working part-time at a convenience store. To his surprise, he later learns that the person he unintentionally killed is a serial killer responsible for heinous crimes against innocent people. Furthermore, Lee Tang discovers that he has a unique ability to sense bad souls. He then embarks on a new mission as he tries to use the most of his gifted power.

Wedding Impossible

Missing wedding romance drama? Say no more. Starring stars Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min in key roles, Wedding Impossible is an upcoming K-drama releasing on tvN on February 26. Na Ah Jeong is a paid actor who works as an extra; she has a terrible dating life. Her childhood best friend Lee Do Han, the son of a chaebol family that owns the LJ Group, is the sole man in her life she goes along well with. The story takes an unexpected turn when Do Han asks Ah Jeong to pretend to be his wife when his family forces him into marriage.

Branding in Seongsu Dong

Branding in Seongsu Dong is an upcoming drama that will premiere on U+ Mobile TV on Monday, February 5, 2024. The k-drama stars Kim Ji Eun (Kang Na Eon), Park solomon (So Eun Ho), Yang Hye Ji (Do Yoo Mi) and Kim Ho Young (Cha Jung Woo). The official synopsis of the show reads, “An office romance thriller genre that depicts what happens when the soul of a warm intern who wants an affectionate relationship with a cold-blooded marketing team leader changes after kissing.”

Grand Shining hotel

Coming out on February 10, 2024, the TV show Grand Shining Hotel is all about a publishing company. Jung In Sun plays Yoo Ah Young, a writer who suddenly realizes she's stuck in a scary story. To make things more interesting, her boss and crush, played by Lee Ji Hoon as Sang Woo Bin, is also part of the same made up world. This K-drama mixes fantasy and romance, adding a unique twist to the storyline.

The impossible heir

Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun Young join forces for the revenge series The Impossible Heir, set to stream on Disney+ and HULU. While the K-drama is scheduled for release in February, the specific date has not been announced yet. As per the synopsis, “Rejected by his new family, In-ha seeks support from his childhood friend Han Tae-oh (Jae Wook) to devise a strategy aimed at "claiming control of the company and securing their positions at the pinnacle of society." "Realizing success early on, the pair steadily begin their ascent until an equally ambitious woman with a similarly troubled past threatens to derail their plans forever." the press release summary adds.

Doctor Slump ep 3

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's latest medical K-drama, Doctor Slump, began streaming on Netflix on January 27. Starting from the 3rd episode, the series will continue to air in February. The plot revolves around two medical professionals, Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo, who, for different reasons, quit their jobs and find themselves living together in a rooftop room. This situation reignites their old rivalry, but as they spend more time together, they transition from being enemies to falling in love.

Flex X cop ep 3

A new addition to the thrilling world is Flex X, starring Ahn Bo Hyun, which began streaming on January 27 and will extend into February with its upcoming episodes. The series tells the story of Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol turned detective, and Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun), an experienced detective in the violent crime department.