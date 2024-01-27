Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 269 posts begins on February 1

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 269 posts in the organization. Assam Police to recruit for 269 Constable posts, apply from February 1

The registration process will begin on February 1 and will end on February 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or Council. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). The Physical Efficiency Test will carry 40 marks. Those candidates who qualify the PST/PET will be eligible to appear for the written test. The written test will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. For each correct answer the Candidate will get half mark. Written Test will be conducted at Guwahati. The date and venue of the written test will be notified in due course.

There will be no application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB, Assam.

Detailed Notification Here