North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1646 posts ends tomorrow, link here

North Western Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on February 10, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in. The registration process was started on January 10, 2024. North Western Railway to end 1646 Apprentice posts registration tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 1646 posts in the organisation.

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) are eligible to apply. The age limit should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Direct link to apply for North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024

North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in.

Click on 01/2024 notice link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Payment of fees should be done through Debit/ Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NWR.