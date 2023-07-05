Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's former blaze Chaney Jones turn heads in matching outfits at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former flame Chaney Jones made headlines as they both attended Michael Rubin's star-studded July 4th party in the Hamptons. Kim Kardashian. (Image Credit: Lori Harvey/TikTok)

Eagle-eyed followers noticed not only their presence at the event but also their strikingly similar outfits. The all-white dress code set the stage for a fashion moment that caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Chaney Jones. (Image Credit: Instagram/Chaney Jones)

During the party, Kim gave her followers a glimpse of her ensemble while filming a TikTok video with Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye.

The reality star rocked a two-piece white top and a low-rise skirt, showcasing her signature style.

Jones appeared to be wearing an identical top, but in a one-piece version, as she kicked off the Independence Day festivities.

Fans couldn't help but wonder if the former flames of Kanye West had a chance encounter at the event while wearing similar outfits.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021, ending their nearly seven-year marriage.

After her split from West, Kim briefly dated Pete Davidson before parting ways in August 2022.

On the other hand, West was briefly linked to actress Julia Fox before sparking romance rumors with Jones.

Fans noticed the resemblance between Jones and Kim, leading to speculation and inquiries about their similarities.

But, Jones dismissed any physical comparisons with Kardashian in an interview with TMZ in March 2022. When asked about the resemblance, she responded, "No, not really," and clarified that she and West don't discuss Kim.

While their relationship status was unclear at the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that West and Jones were "not exclusive" in their romance.

The source described, “She’s his muse and hangs out with his pose. She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her.”

The 46 –year-old rapper’s connection with Jones fizzled out, and he has since found happiness with Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architectural designer.

West exchanged vows with Censori in January. Sources close to the couple have expressed that West feels understood and loved by Censori, emphasizing the positive dynamic in their relationship.

Kim recently discussed her approach to dating and why she isn't in a rush to enter into a serious relationship.

In a May episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, she acknowledged the importance of taking her time and being mindful of the people she lets into her life, especially when considering her children.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you had kids and being mindful of people that enter your life…. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such and hard place to be in because how you go about it?”