Taylor Swift makes 9-year-old cancer patient's dream come true with touching gesture in Sydney

Taylor Swift, known as the queen of hearts, continues to live up to her title with each public appearance and tour. The 14-time Grammy winner once again captured hearts during her Eras tour concert in Sydney, Australia. At the show, she made a heartwarming gesture by giving the coveted "22" hat to 9-year-old Australian resident and swiftie Scarlett Oliver, whose story was shared by her step-mother on social media. Scarlett Oliver and Taylor Swift in Sydney on Feb. 23(PHOTO: DON ARNOLD/TAS24/GETTy Via People, X, facebook)

Taylor Swift surprises 9-year-old fan battling with cancer at Sydney tour

"Scarlett is a 9-year-old from Perth, and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure," Oliver’s mother Natalie earlier shared the piece of information on Swift’s fan page on Facebook. The message further explained the condition of the young patient. "The prognosis given to us was 12-18 months from diagnosis. She has been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation, and other treatments. The message was shared by a fan on X which looks like a screenshot of the facebook version.

Scarlett Oliver’s wish to meet Swift

As per the message, Oliver had hoped to meet Swift. Despite the Make-a-Wish Foundation initially agreeing to grant her wish, they later informed her it couldn't be fulfilled. Determined, Scarlett and her step-mom turned to social media, sharing an adorable photo of Scarlett holding a sign that read, “Taylor, can I have the '22' hat? Please.”

Taylor Swift gives her ‘22’ hat to a young fan

Both mother and daughter attended the Accor Stadium last night, where Natalie encouraged Swifties to share her daughter's story with Taylor. As always, the fan base responded with enthusiasm. It seems someone from Swift's team reached out to Scarlett and her family, as the young girl was later granted the chance to meet Swift on stage and receive the coveted "22" hat.

A fan-shared video from the Sydney crowd captured Taylor kneeling down to embrace the young girl, kissing her hands before placing the hat on her head. The girl's joy was evident as she received the gift. This heartwarming moment sent waves across the internet, melting hearts everywhere.

"Oh my goodness this makes me so happy," a fan wrote on X while others joined in. "Now I'm crying," "YALL THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY I SAW THE POST ASKING TAYLOR FOR IT AND ALL OF US TAGGING HER WORKED.” “She is queen”.

What is Taylor's “22” hat?

For the uninitiated, the "22" hat holds special significance for the Cruel Summer singer. It's a black hat famously worn during her performance of the hit song "22," marking the opening of the Red era of her show. In a memorable tradition, she walks to the end of the stage during the song and gifts the hat to one lucky fan.