Taylor Swift's Sydney concert hit by storm: Video of fans evacuating, show delayed

Thousands of fans in Sydney were belting out their favorite Taylor Swift anthems when the unexpected struck.However, their evening took an unexpected turn when a sudden storm rolled in, prompting organizers to evacuate the floor section for safety. Despite the disappointment of the interruption, concertgoers cooperated calmly, ensuring everyone's well-being amidst the stormy weather. Taylor Swift's Sydney concert hit by storm: Video of fans evacuating surfaces, show delayed (Via X, Accor stadium)

Taylor Swift's Sydney concert evacuated due to storm

As fans eagerly awaited the concert to begin, a sudden storm out of nowhere created a chaos-like situation inside the venue, leading Accor Stadium staff to evacuate the floor, prompting Taylor Swift fans to run for the immediate cover. Reports indicate that a massive storm, coupled with lightning strikes, rolled in less than an hour before the scheduled Friday evening performance. Earlier, a spokesperson for Accor Stadium had assured that the concert would proceed "rain or shine," though severe weather conditions would be an exception. Take a look.

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour in Sydney gets delayed

Recent updates indicate that the interior of Accor Stadium is in disarray as fans gather inside, seeking shelter from the storm. The question on everyone's minds is: could the show be cancelled, and how long will the delays persist? Swifties are visibly anxious, fearing a potential cancellation if the situation persists. However, organizers have released a statement addressing the situation.

“IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR TONIGHT (23 FEB)Please note, due to weather, the show start time has been delayed. Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions. Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you.” As per Accor Stadium via X.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted "possibly severe" thunderstorms for Friday afternoon and evening, according to the Guardian. Travelers, both on the road onboarding aircraft, were advised by emergency services to proceed with caution. The much-awaited Swift performance was scheduled to start at 6:20 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. However the show is likely to get delayed.