Real Housewives Brandi Glanville claims host Andy Cohen invited her to witness sexual act, latter responds

The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to drama, but the latest controversy takes a serious turn. Former cast member Brandi Glanville has accused Bravo host Andy Cohen of sexual harassment according to a scathing letter sent out by her attorneys. According to the letter, Cohen purportedly "bragged" in the video about his desire to be intimate with another Bravo personality while thinking about her. Brandi Glanville accuses Andy Cohen of sexual harassment(Getty images, via Bravo, X)

Brandi Glanville, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has accused host Andy Cohen of inappropriate behavior. The 51-year-old alleges that Cohen, 55, sent her a video in 2022 while appearing to be under the influence of alcohol. Glanville claims the video made her feel uncomfortable and unsafe. Glanville's attorney, Bryan Freedman, sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Shed Media, and Shed's parent company Warner Bros detailing the incident.

Brandi Glanville claims Andy Cohen invited her to witness sexual act

The letter accused the host of Watch What Happens Live of requesting sexual activity via FaceTime, expressing a desire to be “intimate with another Bravo personality” while having “Brandi Glanville in mind”. However, the letter did not reveal the identity of this other reality star. “Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter read.

Andy Cohen responds to Brandi Glanville’s sexual harassment accusations

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” Andy Cohen took to his official Twitter handle to address the accusations. “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.” He added.

The emergence of the letter follows nearly a month after Caroline Manzo, a co-star of Brandi Glanville, lodged a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and assault against Glanville during the shooting of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco. Glanville has persistently denied these accusations.