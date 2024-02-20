 The real reason behind Katy Perry's American Idol departure - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / Truth behind Katy Perry's American Idol departure; Is Miley Cyrus the replacement?

Truth behind Katy Perry's American Idol departure; Is Miley Cyrus the replacement?

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 20, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Katy Perry exits American Idol to focus on album release and global tour

Many were surprised by Katy Perry's recent announcement that she'll be leaving American Idol after seven hit seasons. While fans are eager to know her next move, the official reasons behind her departure remain unclear. The announcement was aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, the hairstylist of the series has now dropped some truth bombs.

Singer Katy Perry wore a custom-gilded gold ballgown featuring a corseted bodice by Vivienne Westwood for King Charles III’s coronation concert earlier this year (Photo: Instagram)
Singer Katy Perry wore a custom-gilded gold ballgown featuring a corseted bodice by Vivienne Westwood for King Charles III's coronation concert earlier this year (Photo: Instagram)

Why is Katy Perry leaving American Idol?

Previously, Perry cited her exit from American Idol as being related to her participation in the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil. However, a hairstylist from the show, Dean Banowetz, has now disclosed a different reason. In an exclusive revelation to The U.S. Sun, the insider confirmed that Perry is planning a world tour to promote new music, which is why she is taking some time away from the ABC series.

Katy Perry to launch new album and embark on a world tour

The award-winning hairstylist stated that Perry, 39, left American Idol to "launch a new album and go on a world tour." She also noted that the TV personality could potentially “return to the judges panel in the future.”

Dean, who has been part of major shows like America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars, emphasized that it's time for Perry to fulfill her career commitments.“You have to really think about it. She is a performer and during this entire time, she's really dedicated it to the show and she's had her baby and she's done really awesome things. He added, “And I hope her album does incredibly well. And I know on her world tour, she's going to do awesome things and it's never really a goodbye.”

Who can replace Katy Perry in American Idol?

Fans have been speculating about which A-list celebrity will shake things up on the competition show after Perry’s surprise exit. Some have suggested that Jennifer Lopez, who judged the show back in 2011 for season 10, might make a return, while others have mentioned Taylor Swift. However, according to Dean Banowetz, ABC is considering Miley Cyrus for the role.

Follow Us On