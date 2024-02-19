American Idol Season 22: Premiere date, time, judges, where to watch and more

American Idol is back for another season! The long-running musical reality show is returning to screens this year with Season 22. Starting February 18, the reality show will air weekly on Sundays. Here's all you need to know about the latest season, which includes Katy Perry as a returning judge. Katy Perry returns to American Idol Season 22

American Idol Season 22: Premiere, where to watch

The first episode of American Idol Season 22 begins airing on Sunday, February 18, at 5 pm PST/ 7 pm CST/ 8 pm EST on ABC. Following the premiere, new episodes will air on Sundays, starting next week. If you miss the broadcast, you can watch the episodes on demand. Additionally, you can also stream online the next day on Hulu.

American Idol Season 22: Judges and hosts

Alongside the Roar hitmaker, other returning judges this season are Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan. Ahead of the season premiere, Perry announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Season 22 would be her last. Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted the show since its inception in 2002, is also returning.

Who are the mentors in American Idol Season 22?

The mentors for the top 24 contestants of the show this season will be Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll. The reality show's official Instagram handle announced Kelly's appearance with, “From IDOL hopeful to IDOL mentor!” As contestants fight for a place in the finals, they will perform for the judges at the Aulani: A Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina.

Where did the auditions for American Idol Season 22 take place?

The in-person auditions for American Idol Season 22 were held in 2023 in:

Leesburg, Georgia (From September 19 to 20)

Tuskegee, Alabama (From October 2 to 3)

Santa Barbara, California (From October 17 to18)

Los Angeles, California (From October 24 to 25)

Nashville, Tennessee (From November 11 to 12)