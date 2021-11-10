Twinkle Khanna sings Adele's Hello, Sikander Kher says ‘people will hang up’ on her

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a video clip in which she channelled her inner Adele as she sang the singer's track Hello. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle dropped the clip in which she travelled in a car and raised the pitch of her voice every time a child, seemingly her daughter Nitara Bhatia, said anything.

In the video, Twinkle Khanna wore a beige and green suit. As a child kept asking her questions, Twinkle giggled, raised her voice and pretended not to hear her. The child could be heard asking, "What stop is that?" The video ended with Twinkle finally stopping her song and looking at the child as she smiled.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, as I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? (upside-down face emoji) #ToneDeafMembersUnite."

Reacting to the post, Sikandar Kher commented, "The person will hang up as soon as they hear hello." Twinkle replied, "hahahaha!"

Fans also teased her with their comments. A person wrote, "@twinklerkhanna @adele is listening on the other side I hope she is smiling." "@twinklerkhanna but never give up, just thinking of others eardrums," said another user. A fan also commented, "We can feel it in your voice."

Twinkle often shares posts on Instagram revealing her humorous side. Recently, after her husband Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi released, she had re-shared a clip of him goofing around in the streets.

She wrote, “And it is a blockbuster Diwali for Mr K and the box office! Fabulous opening.” Akshay wrote, "Pardon the goofy gig am overjoyed! Thank you SO much for embracing cinemas back in your lives. The super response is not just for Team #Sooryavanshi, it is a mark of faith that’ll bring joy and prosperity back in our film industry. We are nothing without you. Sheer gratitude."