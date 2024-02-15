Katy Perry's American Idol replacement confirmed? Producers spill the beans

American Idol Season 22 is slated to kick off on Sunday, February 18. However, way ahead of the new instalment's premiere, Katy Perry has announced her upcoming departure from the singing reality competition. The shocking news was unveiled earlier this week as the pop singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Lopez or Taylor Swift could replace Katy Perry for the future American Idol season. (Instagram )

But the show must go on. Despite how heartbreaking this latest update has been for the fans, the wheel must keep running. Perry first jumped on the American Idol train as a judge for the sixteenth season revived on ABC. Even though Season 22 is yet to commence, the show's producers must flesh out a game plan ahead of future outings. A new report divulges the potential replacement for Perry after this chapter's closure.

Who will be Katy Perry's American Idol replacement?

Timeless pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift are top contenders for the spot. In talks with Daily Mail, a source revealed that JLo's takeover would be “like nostalgia”, especially since she was once an American Idol judge too - in Seasons 10-11 and then Seasons 13-15.

The source further dove into the possibility of Jennifer Lopez on American Idol again: “When people come back, things work… people like nostalgia, and people like Jen”. If the producers can win back JLo, it would be a big win indeed.

While the team considers Taylor taking this leap a “long shot”, the showrunners aren't entirely ruling out any “best-case scenario”. In their attempts to bring on a “younger voice”, Taylor Swift seems to be the front-running choice. Regardless of the result, the producers aren't “holding their breath on getting Taylor”.

They are not restricting the discussion to merely Katy's replacement; the source also disclosed the possibility of other judges being switched up. Even though the show loves Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, changing the entire judge panel may be on the cards since they're looking for someone who “is a bit of a firecracker”. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has also chimed in with the sentiment by recommending the higher-ups someone completely “out of the box” in case the panel-wide changes are to be implemented.

The same source also confirmed that a lot of people want this job. Therefore, the creators aren't turning a side eye to anyone. Katy's last ride will be gloriously honoured, and her successor is expected to be announced around the season finale or when the next season is officially greenlit.