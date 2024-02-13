Katy Perry is leaving American Idol after 7 seasons, here’s the reason why

Katy Perry left American Idol fans in shock on Monday night when she revealed that she'll be exiting the show after seven seasons. The unexpected announcement came during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the pop star spilled the beans. Singer Katy Perry wore a custom-gilded gold ballgown featuring a corseted bodice by Vivienne Westwood for King Charles III’s coronation concert earlier this year (Photo: Instagram)

Rock in Rio beckons Katy away

Perry disclosed her departure plans, linking it to a big music festival in Brazil, Rock in Rio. She shared, "This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

A heartfelt connection with America

Expressing her love for American Idol, Katy emphasized the show's significance in connecting her with the heart of America. However, she added, "I need to feel that pulse of my own beat," implying a desire to explore new ventures.

Fellow judges left in the dark

When asked about her fellow judges' reactions, Katy kept it intriguing, saying, "Well, they’ll find out tonight!" Leaving fans curious about how Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan would take the news.

Katy's idol journey

Katy Perry joined American Idol in 2018 for its revived 16th season on ABC. Since then, she's been a mainstay for seven seasons, sharing the stage with fellow music icons Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Fan reactions and speculations

Fans took to social media to express their surprise and speculate about Perry's next move. Some expressed sadness at her departure, while others speculated about a new album in the works.

"What!!! Seriously," one fan exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter. "She will definitely be missed," echoed another. Some even expressed concerns about who might replace her on the judging panel.

Controversies surrounding Katy's time on idol

Katy's time on Idol wasn't without its share of controversies. Last year, she faced criticism for her treatment of contestant Wé Ani, with viewers accusing her of being unprofessional and leaving out fellow judge Lionel Richie. Despite the ups and downs, Katy has been a significant presence on the show.

Idol Season 22 shake-up

As Katy bids farewell, American Idol announces a significant shake-up for Season 22. Singers Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll will join as guest mentors, bringing a fresh dynamic to the popular TV music competition. The new season promises exciting changes, leaving fans eager to see what's next for American Idol.