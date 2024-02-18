Why is expelled-Rep George Santos' lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel his 'dream come true’?

All comedy aside. Ex-Rep. George Santos filed a civil lawsuit against late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday. He has accused the comedian of allegedly requesting personalised Cameo videos by using fake names, only to misuse them on his show. George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel for capitalising on personalised videos obtained from Cameo through fraudulent tactics. (YouTube )

Suing Kimmel for copyright infringement, fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, the former lawmaker seeks at least $750,000 in damages. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

More about the George Santos lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel

The lawsuit states that Kimmel used “phony names and narratives" to his disposal by sending “fake requests… from fake user profiles”.

George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives after being charged with fraud and other red flags. Yet another report from the House Ethics Committee claimed that he “blatantly stole” his campaign's money for personal matters of pleasure, including Botox, OnlyFans subscriptions and spa treatments.

Also read: Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s son, 3, dies in ‘tragic accident’

Since Cameo is a video platform where celebrities can capitalise on their personalised videos, Page Six reportedly discovered that Santos was making so much coin on the platform that he could pick up the tab for his political buddies. The filed complaint notes that Santos unknowingly produced around 14 video clips for Kimmel for $500 a piece upon receiving his requests from fake usernames.

The official complaint listed some scripts Kimmel had readied for Santos, including a clip that had him congratulate a woman for cloning her Adolf-named schnauzer. The lawsuit claims that Kimmel facilitated fraudulent conduct by hiding behind pseudonymous identities to obtain videos that he could capitalise on by “ridiculing [Santos'] gregarious personality”. Moreover, he allegedly violated the video platform's terms of service and the former lawmaker's copyright.

In addition to duping Santos, Jimmy Kimmel even flaunted his ways of soliciting these videos from him on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The suit openly notes that Kimmel “played on the comedic irony” of the possibility of being sued by Santos for fraud. He joked about it as being a “dream come true”. The ex-House member's attorney also sent a ”cease and desist" letter to Jimmy, ABC and Doug Deluca, the executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The New York Post obtained a December 12 letter from lawyer Andre Mancilla: “We are congratulating you - your ‘dream’ of being sued by Mr Santos may indeed come true”.

Kimmel went public with the feud two months ago when he claimed that the former congressman had demanded $20,000 for using his videos on the show. As Santos has named Kimmel, ABC and Disney in the complaint, he's hoping for at least $750,000 in damages. Santos also referred to his suit as a ‘Christmas gift’ to Kimmel in his talks with The Post.