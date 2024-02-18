 Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s son, 3, dies in ‘tragic accident’ - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s son, 3, dies in ‘tragic accident’: ‘Completely broken-hearted’

Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s son, 3, dies in ‘tragic accident’: ‘Completely broken-hearted’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 18, 2024 11:01 AM IST

Laura Merritt Walker and her husband David Walker took to Instagram to announce the tragic news

Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s three-year-old son has died. The lifestyle blogger, who is one half of Merritt & Style, and her husband David Walker took to Instagram to announce the tragic news.

Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s three-year-old son Callahan has died (merrittandstyle/Instagram)
Popular influencer Laura Merritt Walker’s three-year-old son Callahan has died (merrittandstyle/Instagram)

The couple posted a carousel of photos, one of themselves with little Callahan, another showing them holding Callahan’s hand in his hospital bed. They also shared a video of Callahan reading a book at bedtime.

“We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family,” they captioned the post.

“Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time,” they added.

PEOPLE reported that asergeant from the Frisco Police Department in Texas confirmed to them that FPD officers responded to a call about a child drowning last week. What exactly led to Callahan’s death remains unclear.

Laura runs the lifestyle blog with sister Cristie Merritt Taylor.

Laura shared photos of Callahan about a couple of weeks ago. She posted sweet pictures of Callahan alongside other photos of her family, captioning it, “One of my favorite times of the whole year are the days between Christmas and New Years. It’s this special time where it feels like time slows down for just for a moment. The rushing around slows down. The days it’s okay to not know the time it is and just be. We have been soaking in all the family time we can get. Snuggling our boys and enjoying them at these sweet ages, grateful for these slower days and extra time at home.”

She added, “Hoping this is not my last year of the teddy bear tree for Cal-Bear. I love how much he adores it”.

