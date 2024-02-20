Meghan Markle ‘not returning’ for Suits reboot, confirms star close to show creator

Fans of Meghan Markle and the legal drama Suits might want to grab a tissue. While a reboot is officially happening, it won't feature the former paralegal-turned-Duchess. A close friend of the show's creator in a conversation with the Mirror, confirmed that Rachel Zane, played by Markle for seven seasons, won't be making a comeback, leaving speculation swirling about her potential involvement officially shut down. But there’s more to the story. Suits is the most watched streaming show of last year.

Meghan Markle excluded from the Suits reboot

A Suits spin-off called Suits: L.A. is in development, bringing new faces and drama to the West Coast. While show creator Aaron Korsh is crafting the pilot and series outline, don't expect to see Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, involved. She's not the only one excluded; reportedly, the showrunner aims for the new version to establish its own success independently, without relying on former stars from the original series.

This decision may seem unexpected given the immense popularity of the show, but Korsh's close friend and former Suits actress Rachael Harris confirmed this during her recent appearance at the MUAHS Awards in Beverly Hills.

Suits spin-off cast details

According to Rachael Harris, who appeared in Suits as Sheila Sazs, "Well, this is the thing -the only thing I know the truth is, is that Aaron Korsh who created the original Suits I know personally: and of course when I got wind that they were doing a Suits LA I was like, okay, so when am I working? And he was very clear with me that no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA." Recently, speculation about Meghan's possible return to the show has surged amidst tensions within the royal family, particularly after she retired from acting following her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan Markle and others might make a cameo on Spin-Off

The actress also disclosed that while there isn't a concrete full-time role for Markle, or any other original cast members, there's still a slight chance for potential crossover appearances or cameos. However, the primary focus remains on establishing the new series as a separate entity. Just a few weeks ago, the Suits cast reunited for a Super Bowl ad, but notably, the Duchess of Sussex was absent from the gathering, further fueling speculation about her involvement in the upcoming series. “I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in." Harris added.

Harris mentioned that Korsch didn’t mention Meghan in his entire conversation. “He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in. We don't talk about the Duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean? Let's leave her alone for God's sake. Right.”