David Gail from Beverly Hills 90210 passes away at 58, fans shattered: ‘Pure soul and real talent’

David Gail, known for playing Shannen Doherty's fiancé Stuart Carson on Beverly Hills 90210, has passed away. The Soap Opera star's cause of death has not been disclosed. Known for bringing warmth and charisma to beloved soap operas like Port Charles, the actor leaves behind an irreplaceable void in the television industry. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed his passing. David Gail from Beverly Hills 90210 passes away at 58(images via X, Beverly Hills, 90210, Film magic)

David Gail, Port Charles and Beverly Hills 90210 actor, passes away

Also read: California Soul singer Marlena Shaw dies at 81

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"There's barely been even a day in my life,” Gail’s sister wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. She added, “Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.” Katie Colmenares shared a photo of herself embracing her brother. No information regarding the cause of death or additional details was provided.

Gail was mourned by numerous colleagues and close friends in the industry, who described the actor as a pure soul, a gentleman, and someone enjoyable to be around. Director and producer Peter Ferriero in the comment section wrote, “kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more. He was (full) of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know (him). I am so saddened by your loss and the world's loss. He was a gift to us all."

Peter hosts a podcast dedicated to rewatching "Beverly Hills, 90210" alongside the show's producers, Charles Rosin and Larry Mollin.

Also read: Connections NYT hints and answers for January 20, 2024

Fans and friends mourn the loss

David Gail's unexpected death has shocked many, including his friends and fans. Some have questioned whether he had been properly vaccinated. A fan wrote, “Hollywood stars dropping like flies. Never seen so many deaths of younger celebs. It’s epidemic. Something very wrong. Simply ask- was he vaxxed? Compile data. Is there a pattern?" A friend wrote, “RIP to my old pal David Gail ,He was fun to be around ,we went to the Bahamas diving ,he was a good guy !”, another said, “So saddened to learn of the passing of my former cast mate David Gail He was a good guy, a pleasure to be around, and I always thought he was a real talent. Sincere condolences to all his loved ones. Rest in Peace. Flight of Angels.”