Connections NYT hints and answers for January 20, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 20, 2024
Calling all word detectives and puzzle ninjas! Prepare to dive into the labyrinthine wonderland of The New York Times Connections, where four brain-bending puzzles lie in wait. Today, January 20th, unleash your inner code-cracker and uncover the hidden pearls nestled within 16 cunningly woven words. No need to fear the twists and turns – a helping hand is always a hint away. So, sharpen your wits, let curiosity be your map, and get ready to lose yourself in the electrifying maze of words!
Connections Today Hints for January 20
Yellow: Deny it
Green: Move like the Flash
Blue: Give your body a whirl
Purple: Stis well with Baby
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: DECLINE
Green: MOVE WITH SPEED
Blue: KINDS OF DANCE
Purple: BABY___
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for January 20
Here is the #221 Connections' answer-
DECLINE: DIP, DROP, FALL, SINK
MOVE WITH SPEED: BLAZE, FLY, RACE, TEAR
KINDS OF DANCE: MODERN, SALSA, SWING, TAP
BABY___: BOOM, CARROT, SHOWER, TALK
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Calling all word wizards! Ready to cast a spell on today's NYT Connections? 16 enigmatic clues await, each hiding a secret puzzle within. Sharpen your wits, weave through wordplay mazes, and crack the code - the satisfaction of solving will leave you spellbound. No matter your level, this lyrical labyrinth welcomes all. So, unleash your inner Sherlock, conquer the cryptic clues, and claim your linguistic throne!
What is NYT Connections?
Forget Sunday crosswords, crave a wordplay brawl? Brace yourself for Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. This ain't your nana's puzzle – it's a four-way cryptic hurricane! Puns pirouette, gut punch, and twist like an Escher jungle gym. Conquer solo or tag-team with pals for an epic showdown. Laughter, groans, and the "aha!" crack of the code – this puzzle's got it all. Wordsmiths, assemble! Are you ready to conquer the "Connections" arena?