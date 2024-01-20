Connections NYT hints and answers for January 20, 2024

Calling all word detectives and puzzle ninjas! Prepare to dive into the labyrinthine wonderland of The New York Times Connections, where four brain-bending puzzles lie in wait. Today, January 20th, unleash your inner code-cracker and uncover the hidden pearls nestled within 16 cunningly woven words. No need to fear the twists and turns – a helping hand is always a hint away. So, sharpen your wits, let curiosity be your map, and get ready to lose yourself in the electrifying maze of words! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 19, 2024

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Connections Today Hints for January 20

Yellow: Deny it

Green: Move like the Flash

Blue: Give your body a whirl

Purple: Stis well with Baby

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DECLINE

Green: MOVE WITH SPEED

Blue: KINDS OF DANCE

Purple: BABY___

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 20

Here is the #221 Connections' answer-

DECLINE: DIP, DROP, FALL, SINK

MOVE WITH SPEED: BLAZE, FLY, RACE, TEAR

KINDS OF DANCE: MODERN, SALSA, SWING, TAP

BABY___: BOOM, CARROT, SHOWER, TALK

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Calling all word wizards! Ready to cast a spell on today's NYT Connections? 16 enigmatic clues await, each hiding a secret puzzle within. Sharpen your wits, weave through wordplay mazes, and crack the code - the satisfaction of solving will leave you spellbound. No matter your level, this lyrical labyrinth welcomes all. So, unleash your inner Sherlock, conquer the cryptic clues, and claim your linguistic throne!

What is NYT Connections?

Forget Sunday crosswords, crave a wordplay brawl? Brace yourself for Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. This ain't your nana's puzzle – it's a four-way cryptic hurricane! Puns pirouette, gut punch, and twist like an Escher jungle gym. Conquer solo or tag-team with pals for an epic showdown. Laughter, groans, and the "aha!" crack of the code – this puzzle's got it all. Wordsmiths, assemble! Are you ready to conquer the "Connections" arena?