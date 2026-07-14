Bernadette Szocs powers Dempo Goa Challengers to win against HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades

Bernadette Szocs held her nerve in a winner-takes-all finale to guide unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers to a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 here on Monday. Bernadette Szocs in action (Butterfly UTT)

With the tie locked at 7-7 heading into the final game of the evening, Szocs produced a champion's finish, edging Singapore's Zeng Jian 11-9 to preserve Goa's perfect start to Season 7.

The victory was built on another assured display from teenage sensation Abhinandh PB, who extended his unbeaten start to the campaign with a commanding win over Ankur Bhattacharjee in a meeting between two of Butterfly UTT Season 7's breakout Indian stars.

Two-time champions Goa struck first through Spain's Alvaro Robles, who recovered after dropping the second game to defeat Eduard Ionescu 2-1, finishing with an outstanding 11-0 game.

Kolkata responded immediately as Ayhika Mukherjee overcame giant-killer Syndrela Das 2-1, limiting the teenager to a single game.

Kolkata then edged ahead through Ayhika and Ankur Bhattacharjee, who combined to win the mixed doubles 2-1, handing the ThunderBlades a slender 5-4 advantage in an oscillating tie.

Abhinandh, then, showcased why he has been one of the stars of the opening week, defeating Ankur 2-1 with a dazzling display of attacking table tennis to restore Goa's lead.

That set up a winner-takes-all women's singles clash between Szocs and Zeng Jian. After Jian claimed the opener, Szocs fought back to force a decider before holding her composure in a tense finish, converting her fourth match point with a blistering topspin winner to seal an 8-7 victory for the defending champions.