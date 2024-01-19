Connections NYT hints and answers for January 19, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 19, 2024
Attention word wizards and puzzle enthusiasts! Embark on a daily journey through the cryptic world of The New York Times Connections, where your mental prowess is put to the test. Today's challenge features four intricate puzzles, each concealed behind 16 cleverly crafted words. Can you unravel the code and unveil the hidden gems within this linguistic adventure? Navigate the word maze of January 19th with your wit as the guiding light. Feeling stuck? Worry not, assistance is just a nudge away. Grab your pencils, let curiosity be your compass, and immerse yourself in the exhilarating frenzy of wordplay!
Connections Today Hints for January 19
Yellow: Your ice-cream topped with….
Green: Forsaken
Blue: Can't believe that
Purple: Your tongue will twist
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: SUNDAE TOPPINGS
Green: LEAVE HIGH AND DRY
Blue: “PHOOEY!”
Purple: WORDS IN TONGUE TWISTERS
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for January 19
Here is the #220 Connections' answer-
SUNDAE TOPPINGS: CHERRY, FUDGE, NUTS, SPRINKLES
LEAVE HIGH AND DRY: DESERT, DITCH, MAROON, STRAND
“PHOOEY!”: CURSES, DARN, RATS, SHOOT
WORDS IN TONGUE TWISTERS: FUZZY, PEPPERS, SEASHELLS, WOODCHUCK
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Word enthusiasts, rejoice! Dive into the literary playground of today's NYT Connections, where 16 clues serve as gateways to four concealed puzzles. Exercise your mental prowess, navigate the pun-laden traps, and relish the satisfaction of deciphering the elusive "Connections code." Whether you're a vocabulary vulture or a casual mind-bender, all are welcome in this word maze. Enter the labyrinth, triumph over the clues, and seize your linguistic victory!
What is NYT Connections?
Seeking a wordplay challenge fiercer than a Sunday crossword? Enter Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. This ain't your grandma's puzzle – no mere four riddles here; Liu unleashes a four-way cryptic typhoon. Puns pirouette, gut-punch, and intertwine like an Escher jungle gym. Take on the mental maelstrom solo or tag team with friends for an epic smackdown. Laughter, groans, and the "aha!" moment upon cracking the code – this puzzle delivers it all. Ready, warriors of wit? Brace yourselves for a cryptic conquest in the arena of Connections!