Connections NYT hints and answers for January 18, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 18, 2024
Calling all word wizards and puzzle enthusiasts! The New York Times Connections awaits, a daily playground where your mind bends around cryptic clues and secret relationships. Today's challenge: four intricate puzzles, each guarded by 16 sly words. Can you crack the code and unearth the hidden gems within? This linguistic adventure winds through January 18th's word maze, where your wit is the guiding light. Stuck? Fear not, a helping hand is just a nudge away. So, sharpen your pencils, let your curiosity lead, and dive into the wordplay frenzy!
Connections Today Hints for January 18
Yellow: Flexing
Green: Top tier
Blue: Colours of Samba
Purple: Can sit with a letter
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: SHOW OFF
Green: FOREMOST
Blue: COLORS IN BRAZIL'S FLAG
Purple: ____LETTER
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for January 18
Here is the #219 Connections' answer-
SHOW OFF: GRANDSTAND, PEACOCK, POSTURE, STRUT
FOREMOST: MAIN, PARAMOUNT, PRIME, SUPREME
COLORS IN BRAZIL'S FLAG: BLUE, GREEN, WHITE, YELLOW
____LETTER: CHAIN, COVER, LOVE, SCARLET
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Wordaholics, rejoice! Today's NYT Connections is your literary playground, where 16 clues become portals to four hidden puzzles. Flex your brain muscles, dodge the puns-traps, and savour the sweet sting of unravelling the "Connections code." From vocab vultures to casual mind-benders, this word maze welcomes all. So step into the labyrinth, conquer the clues, and claim your linguistic victory!
What is NYT Connections?
Craving a wordplay brawl more brutal than a Sunday crossword? Look no further than Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. This ain't your grandma's puzzle – forget four measly riddles, Liu unleashes a four-way cryptic typhoon. Puns pirouette, puns punch you in the gut, puns intertwine like a jungle gym built by M.C. Escher. Go solo and relish the mental maelstrom or tag team with friends for a smackdown of epic proportions. Laughter, groans, and the "aha!" orgasm upon cracking the code – this puzzle promises it all. So, warriors of wit, ready to flex your mental muscles and conquer the cryptic arena? Buckle up, buttercup – Connections await.