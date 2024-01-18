close_game
News / Technology / Connections NYT hints and answers for January 18, 2024

Connections NYT hints and answers for January 18, 2024

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 18, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 18, 2024

Calling all word wizards and puzzle enthusiasts! The New York Times Connections awaits, a daily playground where your mind bends around cryptic clues and secret relationships. Today's challenge: four intricate puzzles, each guarded by 16 sly words. Can you crack the code and unearth the hidden gems within? This linguistic adventure winds through January 18th's word maze, where your wit is the guiding light. Stuck? Fear not, a helping hand is just a nudge away. So, sharpen your pencils, let your curiosity lead, and dive into the wordplay frenzy!

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)
Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 18

Yellow: Flexing

Green: Top tier

Blue: Colours of Samba

Purple: Can sit with a letter

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SHOW OFF

Green: FOREMOST

Blue: COLORS IN BRAZIL'S FLAG

Purple: ____LETTER

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 18

Here is the #219 Connections' answer-

SHOW OFF: GRANDSTAND, PEACOCK, POSTURE, STRUT

FOREMOST: MAIN, PARAMOUNT, PRIME, SUPREME

COLORS IN BRAZIL'S FLAG: BLUE, GREEN, WHITE, YELLOW

____LETTER: CHAIN, COVER, LOVE, SCARLET

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Wordaholics, rejoice! Today's NYT Connections is your literary playground, where 16 clues become portals to four hidden puzzles. Flex your brain muscles, dodge the puns-traps, and savour the sweet sting of unravelling the "Connections code." From vocab vultures to casual mind-benders, this word maze welcomes all. So step into the labyrinth, conquer the clues, and claim your linguistic victory!

What is NYT Connections?

Craving a wordplay brawl more brutal than a Sunday crossword? Look no further than Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. This ain't your grandma's puzzle – forget four measly riddles, Liu unleashes a four-way cryptic typhoon. Puns pirouette, puns punch you in the gut, puns intertwine like a jungle gym built by M.C. Escher. Go solo and relish the mental maelstrom or tag team with friends for a smackdown of epic proportions. Laughter, groans, and the "aha!" orgasm upon cracking the code – this puzzle promises it all. So, warriors of wit, ready to flex your mental muscles and conquer the cryptic arena? Buckle up, buttercup – Connections await.

Catch all the Latest TechnologySamsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
© 2023 HindustanTimes
