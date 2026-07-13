No accidental semi-finalists in a Cup to remember

Kolkata: Every World Cup tells us to expect the unexpected. That is football’s oldest promise. Somewhere between the opening whistle and the lifting of the trophy, a giant is meant to fall, an underdog is meant to punch above its weight and history is meant to bend in improbable ways. This tournament has done all of that and more. Argentina will face England in World Cup semifinals. (AP Photo)

And yet amid all the twists, it feels surprising that the semi-finals feature the pre-tournament top four. It’s the kind of ending that feels almost too perfect.

That doesn’t make this World Cup any less compelling though. Quite the opposite. Instead of another surprise story, fans are being handed something even rarer—a tournament that has gradually stripped away every pretender to leave only the genuine heavyweights standing. And the beauty of this final four lies in its contrasts.

France arrived armed with devastating pace, ruthless transitions and perhaps the most complete attacking front third in international football. Spain remain the idealists, suffocating opponents through technical possession and relentless pressing.

England have matured into a side comfortable without dominating the ball, combining defensive discipline, physical edge and devastating efficiency in transition.

And all this while, Argentina continue to embody South American football’s enduring virtues—passion, grit and moments of individual brilliance just when a match seemed to slip out of control.

Here’s the thing though. Conventional wisdom suggested that at least one or two would stumble. History certainly does. Morocco certainly weren’t fancied to win against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals but they did anyway. Equally fascinating was Belgium knocking out Brazil in 2018.

In fact, every World Cup edition has built its reputation on some form of unpredictability—either the defending champions crashing out in the group stage, the dark horses reaching the final four or one of the established teams falling victim to one bad afternoon. This time, however, football’s elite have survived every trap.

Which is also ironic considering how this tournament has repeatedly been clouded by controversy. Refereeing decisions have often overshadowed performances, VAR reviews have stretched matches and ignited debates.

Marginal offsides, disputed penalties and subjective interpretations have left fans questioning consistency. Every knockout round has produced incidents that fuelled accusations of bias or manipulation. But there is also another way to interpret what has happened.

The strongest teams have still had to overcome difficult opponents, tactical challenges and immense pressure. They haven’t advanced because they were protected. Rather, they progressed by dint of their superior quality. Perhaps that explains why there have been no accidental semi-finalists.

For once, the World Cup has not sacrificed quality for chaos, underlining the need to find matchups of the best teams without compromise. This, somehow, has emerged to be one of those rare perfect occasions.

More so because of the underlying subplots to every semi-final. Whether it is France’s explosive athleticism, Spain’s technical mastery, England’s tactical precision or Argentina’s emotional artistry, every possible permutation of the final promises a clash worthy of football’s greatest stage.

There are no weak links, no obvious favourites and no easy paths to the trophy. Add to that the still-alive race for the Golden Boot, with the top five scorers set to rekindle their game from tomorrow, and the anticipation gets even more fervent.

From afar, the lineup of France vs Spain and Argentina vs England feels unusually logical for the semi-finals. There are no surprise packages relying on emotion and momentum, nor any dark horse running on fumes.

For the first time possibly in decades do we have four genuine contenders in the semi-finals. Perhaps that’s why the questions asked of this World Cup have also changed. Instead of wondering whether another upset awaits, the world has started to mull a deeper question—which philosophy will truly define modern football?

If the earlier rounds belonged to unpredictability, the closing act undoubtedly belongs to excellence. When this World Cup finally crowns its winner, some might insist the ending is too neat to be believable.

But there is no reason to deny football the chance to host an end worthy of the hype and its biggest stars. Now that it’s here, brace for a conclusion that promises something even rarer than chaos. For a competition built on surprises, that may be the greatest surprise of all.