The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case in the brutal chopper attack on two youths under Bistupur police station (PS) here on June 27 midnight, resulting in the death of one of them, even as Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat demanded a CBI probe or inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT) monitored by a retired High Court (HC) judge into the murder of outfit’s youth wing chief Himanshu Singh, people aware of the matter said on Monday. NHRC registers case in Himanshu murder; Karni Sena chief wants CBI or SIT probe under HC judge

“The NHRC has taken cognisance of my complaint and registered a case in the chopper attack on Himanshu Singh and Pratyush Anand in police custody, that eventually led to the death of Himanshu,” Manoj Mishra, Jharkhand Human Rights Conference (JHRC) president, told HT on Monday.

Mishra has alleged in his complaint to NHRC that Himanshu Singh and Pratyush Anand were attacked by a group of assailants with choppers and other sharp weapons in front of the police and Himanshu was even dragged out of the police van and then attacked.

“If the security of a citizen is not guaranteed and he or she eventually dies, then it is a serious violation of right to live and freedom given to the citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution. Hence, we have demanded exemplary legal action against the police personnel present during the attack along with all the assailants,” added Mishra.

Meanwhile, Karni Sena president Shekhawat and women’s wing national president Sangit Singh have demanded a CBI enquiry or SIT probe under a retired HC judge into Himanshu Singh murder.

Both leaders participated in the Shraddh rituals of Himanshu at his Hariom Nagar residence in Adityapur on Sunday evening.

“A condolence and prayer meeting in memory of Himanshu Singh will be held on August 30 in which all the members of Karni Sena and society from Jharkhand will participate. If action against the assailants and the police personnel is not taken and job not provided to the widow of Himanshu as promised by the East Singhbhum administration by August 30, we will launch movement across the state. We demand a CBI or SIT enquiry monitored by a retired HC judge,” Shekhawat told the media on Monday.

Himanshu’s father Arvind Singh, who had earlier given a memorandum to Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar demanding CBI enquiry, however, said their family was happy with the police investigation so far and the state government was also helping them “We have no complaint against the police and the state government. The DC has also promised to give job to my daughter-in-law,” said Singh.