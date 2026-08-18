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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, August 19 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 23:11:58 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Indian DJ Expo 2026

    Gram it: This bright canvas perfectly captures the city’s seasonal spirit, which is basking under a mix of soft clouds and bright sun as commuters zoom past. This street art has recently come up at Panchkuian Road, near Lady Hardinge Hospital, with a much-needed reminder to tune out the chaos and find your inner peace even amid the everyday rush of daily life. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: This bright canvas perfectly captures the city’s seasonal spirit, which is basking under a mix of soft clouds and bright sun as commuters zoom past. This street art has recently come up at Panchkuian Road, near Lady Hardinge Hospital, with a much-needed reminder to tune out the chaos and find your inner peace even amid the everyday rush of daily life. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: August 19 to 21

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Abandoned – Artworks by Latika Katt

    Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

    When: July 28 to August 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Sargun se Nirgun: Kabir in Motion – Bharatanatyam Performance Ft. Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series: Building an Athlete Brand in the Digital Age – Panelists: Latika Khaneja, Joy Bhattacharjya, Neha Mathur Rastogi

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

    Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash

    When: August 19

    Timing: 12.50pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Tracing History, Culture and Communication through Indian Postal Heritage – Speaker: Pradip Jain

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodi Estate

    When: August 19

    Timing: 4.15pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Pottery Hug

    Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: August 19

    Timing: 12.50pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Keeping it Kaam with Chirag and Others Ft. Chirag Panjwani

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: July 19

    Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Adaah – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

    When: July 19

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 19, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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