HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian DJ Expo 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: August 19 to 21
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Abandoned – Artworks by Latika Katt
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: July 28 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#StepUp
What: Sargun se Nirgun: Kabir in Motion – Bharatanatyam Performance Ft. Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series: Building an Athlete Brand in the Digital Age – Panelists: Latika Khaneja, Joy Bhattacharjya, Neha Mathur Rastogi
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show
Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash
When: August 19
Timing: 12.50pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Tracing History, Culture and Communication through Indian Postal Heritage – Speaker: Pradip Jain
Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodi Estate
When: August 19
Timing: 4.15pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Pottery Hug
Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 19
Timing: 12.50pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Keeping it Kaam with Chirag and Others Ft. Chirag Panjwani
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 19
Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Adaah – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida
When: July 19
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction