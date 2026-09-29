Neeru strikes first-ever women's trap gold at Asian Games, leads team to silver

The 26-year-old from Haryana, who became the first Indian woman to win a World Cup gold medal in trap event at the Shotgun World Cup in Italy in July, won the gold here with a score of 28, surpassing the previous Asian Record of 24.

This was after she carried India to a silver medal in the women's trap team event.

Nagoya, Neeru Dhanda on Tuesday scripted history by becoming India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event here, smashing the continental record in the process.

What were the results of the Indian women's trap team event at the Asian Games?

What were the results of the Indian women's trap team event at the Asian Games?

Why is Neeru Dhanda's victory significant in Indian shooting history?

Why is Neeru Dhanda's victory significant in Indian shooting history?

How did Neeru Dhanda perform at the Asian Games in women's trap shooting?

How did Neeru Dhanda perform at the Asian Games in women's trap shooting?

No Indian woman trap or skeet shooter has ever won an individual medal at Asian Games.

Randhir Singh had won India's historic individual gold in the men's individual trap event at the 1978 edition, while Ronjan Sodhi claimed the individual gold medal in the men's double trap event at the 2010 Games.

Neeru had qualified for the eight-shooter final after finishing as joint topper along with Qatar's Ray Bassil at 118, which is a qualification Games record.

The trio of Neeru , Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer finished with a combined total of 328 to end second behind gold-medallists China in the women's event.

The Chinese team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu.

Kuwait's trio of Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah bagged the bronze medal with a combined total of 325.

In the individual list, Ahlawat and Keer finished 16th and 23rd respectively in the individual qualification, failing to make the finals.

The Indian men's trap team, however, finished a disappointing sixth among 10 teams.

But Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the final after finishing eighth.

The 24-year-old from Meerut prevailed in a shoot-off for the last two qualification spots, edging out Mohammed Al-Rumaihi to secure the eighth and final berth.

The trio of Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi managed a combined total of 339.

Kuwait clinched the men's team gold with 355, while Qatar and Kazakhstan took the silver and bronze respectively.

The Indian men's trap team of Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman had won gold at the previous edition in China.

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