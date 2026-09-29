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Bengaluru techie finds ₹15,000/month AC room in Bellandur after being ‘mocked’ for budget flat request

A Bengaluru techie found a budget flat in Bellandur for 15,000 after initially being told by a Flent co-founder that such options didn't exist. 

Updated on: Sep 29, 2026, 11:00:47 IST
By Sanya Jain
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A Bengaluru-based techie says he has managed to find a “budget flat” in Bellandur just a few short months after the co-founder of house renting platform Flent told him that such a thing did not exist. Ritik Gulabrani shared an X post yesterday where he gave a tour of his new flat, which he is renting for 15,000 per month.

A Bengaluru techie shared a video of the flat he is renting for ₹15,000 per month. (X/@ritik047)
A Bengaluru techie shared a video of the flat he is renting for ₹15,000 per month. (X/@ritik047)

The Bengaluru-based techie said that he found the flat on a Facebook page after he was “mocked” by Flent co-founder Rishabh Agnihotri.

(Also read:32K flat suddenly becomes 40K’: Bengaluru man shares frustrating house-hunting experience)

Bengaluru techie’s 15,000 rental flat

“Few months ago I was mocked by Flent Homes co-founder for asking for a budget flat in Bellandur. Last week I got an AC room in a flat for 15k rent in Bellandur itself and 30k deposit,” he wrote on X.

“Never give up flat and flatmates FB is your friend!! [sic]” the Bengaluru techie added, referring to the Flats and Flatmates Facebook page where renters and landlords can connect without middlemen.

Interaction with Flent co-founder

Alongside his post, Ritik Gulabrani shared a screenshot of his exchange with Rishabh Agnihotri.

Rishabh Agnihotri is the co-founder and CPO of Flent, a rental housing platform that aims to simplify urban renting by providing furnished, move-in ready homes.

In the interaction that took place in May, Gulabrani asked Agnihotri to find him a flat in Bellandur for 20,000. The co-founder of Flent said that finding a Bellandur flat in that budget would be impossible.

(Also read: Woman pays 30,000 rent for one room in Bengaluru 3 BHK: ‘Overpriced as hell, nice view though’)

“Find me something in or around Bellandur Green Glen Layout under 20k there are no options left on Flent,” Bengaluru techie Gulabrani said.

“No such thing buddy,” the co-founder of Flent replied with a smiley face.

A flat in Bellandur

The interaction apparently miffed Gulabrani, who yesterday shared that he did manage to find a flat in Bellandur in less than 20,000 per month as rent.

(Also read: Bengaluru entrepreneur goes from paying 15,000 for 1 room to 1.8 lakh for luxury 5 BHK)

His post drew mixed reactions from X users. One person pointed out that Flent offers premium home rentals, which would have been impossible in the 20,000 budget.

“Add 1.5k maintenance. And 1k to maid. Still looks cheaper then Flent, yes that's because Flent offers premium living and charges for that,” the user said.

Others marvelled at the Bengaluru techie’s flat, saying he got a good deal. “It's actually very very good for 15k! Where in Bellandur?” a user asked.

  • Sanya Jain
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanya Jain

    Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience -- from viral videos to human interest copies that spark a conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and finding newsworthy angles in viral content. She writes about a wide range of topics, from business leaders and social issues to everyday people and internet trends. She enjoys speaking to content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs and turning their experiences and stories into engaging, relatable articles.Read More

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