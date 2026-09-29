Bengaluru techie finds ₹15,000/month AC room in Bellandur after being ‘mocked’ for budget flat request

“Never give up flat and flatmates FB is your friend!! [sic]” the Bengaluru techie added, referring to the Flats and Flatmates Facebook page where renters and landlords can connect without middlemen.

“Few months ago I was mocked by Flent Homes co-founder for asking for a budget flat in Bellandur. Last week I got an AC room in a flat for 15k rent in Bellandur itself and 30k deposit,” he wrote on X.

The Bengaluru-based techie said that he found the flat on a Facebook page after he was “mocked” by Flent co-founder Rishabh Agnihotri.

A Bengaluru-based techie says he has managed to find a “budget flat” in Bellandur just a few short months after the co-founder of house renting platform Flent told him that such a thing did not exist. Ritik Gulabrani shared an X post yesterday where he gave a tour of his new flat, which he is renting for ₹15,000 per month.

Interaction with Flent co-founder Alongside his post, Ritik Gulabrani shared a screenshot of his exchange with Rishabh Agnihotri.

Rishabh Agnihotri is the co-founder and CPO of Flent, a rental housing platform that aims to simplify urban renting by providing furnished, move-in ready homes.

In the interaction that took place in May, Gulabrani asked Agnihotri to find him a flat in Bellandur for ₹20,000. The co-founder of Flent said that finding a Bellandur flat in that budget would be impossible.

(Also read: Woman pays ₹30,000 rent for one room in Bengaluru 3 BHK: ‘Overpriced as hell, nice view though’)

“Find me something in or around Bellandur Green Glen Layout under 20k there are no options left on Flent,” Bengaluru techie Gulabrani said.

“No such thing buddy,” the co-founder of Flent replied with a smiley face.

A flat in Bellandur The interaction apparently miffed Gulabrani, who yesterday shared that he did manage to find a flat in Bellandur in less than ₹20,000 per month as rent.

(Also read: Bengaluru entrepreneur goes from paying ₹15,000 for 1 room to ₹1.8 lakh for luxury 5 BHK)

His post drew mixed reactions from X users. One person pointed out that Flent offers premium home rentals, which would have been impossible in the ₹20,000 budget.

“Add 1.5k maintenance. And 1k to maid. Still looks cheaper then Flent, yes that's because Flent offers premium living and charges for that,” the user said.

Others marvelled at the Bengaluru techie’s flat, saying he got a good deal. “It's actually very very good for 15k! Where in Bellandur?” a user asked.