Bengaluru entrepreneur goes from paying ₹15,000 for 1 room to ₹1.8 lakh for luxury 5 BHK

Highlighting the power of determination and career growth, entrepreneur Vertika Shukla inspired social media users by detailing her housing journey across multiple cities. Armed with engineering and business degrees, she steadily built her career without relying on inherited wealth or family backing. She noted that while moving from a basic single-room setup to a multi-bedroom home is a visible milestone, her true victory was gaining total financial independence. She urged young workers struggling in small accommodations to remember that early hardship is merely a building phase. Bengaluru entrepreneur Vertika Shukla. (Instagram/theblackewe_)

“ ₹15K rent → ₹1.81L rent. But the rent isn’t the part I’m proudest of,” entrepreneur Vertika Shukla wrote on Instagram. She then provided a detailed breakdown of her rent over the years.

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She wrote: 2020: ₹50K/month → 1-room kitchen

2021: ₹1L/month → 2BHK

2023: ₹2L/month → 3BHK

Now: 5BHK → ₹1.81L rent

Sharing her journey, Shukla revealed, “At 22, I left home with ₹50,000 a month. I didn’t have a family business waiting for me. I didn’t inherit wealth. I didn’t have a roadmap. I just knew I wanted a life that felt bigger than the one I’d been told to accept.”

With sheer determination and hard work, she progressed towards her goal. Shukla recounted, “So I kept making better decisions. I changed companies. Built my career. Started my MBA. Invested in myself. Built my confidence. And kept going.”

Reflecting on how far she has come, the entrepreneur looked back at her early struggles and the modest beginnings that shaped her journey. Reminding her followers that growth takes time.

“Today, I live in a home I couldn’t have imagined when I was 22. Not because a bigger house makes someone successful. But because I remember the girl who once wondered whether she’d be able to build a life completely on her own terms.”

Addressing anyone currently facing financial constraints or feeling stuck, she offered words of reassurance and hope for the future. She encouraged people to trust their own pace.

“She would probably be a little shocked to see this. And I’d tell her: You weren’t behind. You were building. If you’re in your 1-room-kitchen era right now, save this. Your current chapter isn’t your final destination.”

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