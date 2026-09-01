Gurgaon woman busts myth of ‘lavish corporate life’, says salary disappears after payday
A Gurgaon woman shared how bills and daily expenses left her with little of her salary soon after payday.
For many young professionals, working in Gurgaon may appear to come with a glamorous lifestyle filled with restaurants, cafes, parties and weekend outings. However, one woman working in the corporate hub has offered a very different picture, saying that much of her salary seems to disappear almost as soon as it reaches her bank account.
(Also read: ‘ ₹1 lakh a month is the new ₹30,000’: Gurgaon woman shares middle-class budget reality)
Ayushi, a Gurgaon-based professional, shared a video on Instagram describing the gap between how her friends imagine her working life and what her day-to-day reality actually looks like.
‘Salary only stays in your account on the day it gets credited’
In the video, Ayushi joked that her friends believe having a job in Gurgaon means she must be enjoying a lavish and eventful life. According to her, however, employment has brought more bills and fewer outings rather than the other way around.
"My friends think that since I work in Gurgaon, I must be living a lavish, fun-filled life - parties, clubs, restaurants, cafés... but it’s nothing like that! I used to hang out and roam around more when I didn't have a job. Salary only stays in your account on the day it gets credited. After that, where it goes, you never know. I’ve never paid as many bills in my life as I’m paying right now. May God grant everyone this 'Gurgaon life.' Everyone come on over, guys, everyone..." she said.
Her light-hearted complaint reflected an experience familiar to many salaried professionals living in major cities, where regular expenses can quickly eat into monthly earnings. From rent and utilities to groceries, commuting and other everyday costs, a salary that may look comfortable on paper can feel considerably smaller once expenses begin adding up.
Watch the clip here:
Internet finds her ‘Gurgaon life’ relatable
The post prompted reactions from social media users, with several people saying Ayushi had accurately captured the reality of managing expenses after starting a job.
(Also read: ‘Office, home, sleep, repeat’: Gurgaon woman says salary vanishes before it even arrives)
One user wrote, "Gurgaon life summed up perfectly," while another said, "This is painfully relatable." A third person echoed the struggle of seeing monthly earnings vanish soon after payday, writing, "Salary comes and disappears instantly." Another user simply remarked, "Gurgaon lifestyle is a trap."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More