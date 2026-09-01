Gurgaon woman busts myth of ‘lavish corporate life’, says salary disappears after payday

For many young professionals, working in Gurgaon may appear to come with a glamorous lifestyle filled with restaurants, cafes, parties and weekend outings. However, one woman working in the corporate hub has offered a very different picture, saying that much of her salary seems to disappear almost as soon as it reaches her bank account. A Gurgaon woman said her salary barely lasted after being credited as bills and expenses quickly took over. (Instagram/ayushi.daily)

(Also read: ‘ ₹1 lakh a month is the new ₹30,000’: Gurgaon woman shares middle-class budget reality)

Ayushi, a Gurgaon-based professional, shared a video on Instagram describing the gap between how her friends imagine her working life and what her day-to-day reality actually looks like.

‘Salary only stays in your account on the day it gets credited’ In the video, Ayushi joked that her friends believe having a job in Gurgaon means she must be enjoying a lavish and eventful life. According to her, however, employment has brought more bills and fewer outings rather than the other way around.

"My friends think that since I work in Gurgaon, I must be living a lavish, fun-filled life - parties, clubs, restaurants, cafés... but it’s nothing like that! I used to hang out and roam around more when I didn't have a job. Salary only stays in your account on the day it gets credited. After that, where it goes, you never know. I’ve never paid as many bills in my life as I’m paying right now. May God grant everyone this 'Gurgaon life.' Everyone come on over, guys, everyone..." she said.

Her light-hearted complaint reflected an experience familiar to many salaried professionals living in major cities, where regular expenses can quickly eat into monthly earnings. From rent and utilities to groceries, commuting and other everyday costs, a salary that may look comfortable on paper can feel considerably smaller once expenses begin adding up.

Watch the clip here: