Lauren Boebert blasts journalists amid bombshell ethics complaint: ‘It’s a scam and you…’
Lauren Boebert contests allegations from an ethics complaint claiming sexual relations with staff, labeling them as unsubstantiated attacks.
Representative Lauren Boebert, a prominent conservative figure, is bashing out at people who have disseminated allegations from an ethics complaint concerning her.
The inquiry contains claims that she engaged in sexual relations with three members of her staff, including two women. The 38-year-old Colorado Republican has categorically refuted these allegations, emphasizing that they originate from David Wheeler, a political operative with a documented pattern of making unsubstantiated claims against her.
Additionally, Boebert obtained a temporary civil protection order against Wheeler, who leads an organization known as American Muckrakers, in 2022.
The complaint alleges that she maintained professional relationships with her former district director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, her former chief of staff Jeffrey Small, and her current chief of staff Raven Finegan.
All three persons have categorically refuted these allegations.
Lauren Boebert blasts media for reporting on ethics complaint against her
“Hey journalists,” fumed Boebert said in a video message posted on X. “You all ran a smear and called it news. Some sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack stamps under oath on a fake filing so you’ll write penalty of perjury in the headline.”
“It’s a scam and you fell for it. No member of Congress certified in writing that his salacious BS attack was made in good faith and warrants review as required by Ethics.”
Also Read: Who is David B. Wheeler? American Muckrakers boss reacts as Lauren Boebert rejects his ethics complaint, ‘Please sue me’
‘Ethics not allowed to accept garbage’ says Lauren Boebert
In the video, Boebert referenced procedural regulations that would preclude the Ethics Committee from accepting the complaint, specifically citing regulations prohibiting the submission of complaints within a 60-day period preceding an election and the absence of the requisite written certification from a House member accompanying the complaint.
“Ethics isn’t even allowed to accept this garbage,” she said. “Yet all of you were more than willing to.”
Boebert further contended that the staff members are presently under attack as a result of news organizations publishing articles that identify them.
Navarro-Ratzlaff characterized the allegations as “entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous.”
At the end of her video, Boebert said, “I hate to spoil the fan fiction, but y’all need to do better.”
“I hope you see how desperate these fools are to get me out of office,” she said. “And I gotta say just one more thing before I sign off here to the rest of y’all: No, I’m not hiring.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More