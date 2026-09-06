Pueblo fire update: What’s burning in Colorado? Videos emerge
Videos shared by witnesses on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from the area.
A fire has been reported in Pueblo, Colorado. The blaze appears to have started around 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.
What’s on fire?
Some social media accounts claim the fire broke out in a field near the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.
In a Facebook post, Pueblo Independent News reported, “A huge plume of black smoke could be seen from quite a distance around town on Saturday. Kenny Gomez followed the smoke on a live FB video and tracked it to a field just outside of the government institution… confirmed to be an old railyard with old rail ties on fire.”
Witness reports
Videos shared by witnesses on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from the area. The videos appear to show the fire producing significant amounts of smoke, although the exact location and cause of the blaze have not been independently confirmed.
One witness reported, "Mostly railroad ties and tires... looks like a junk pile for the railroad."
Another wrote, "Pueblo fire! Looks like a bunch of old railroad ties."
A third witness added, "It's close to the state hospital, im here at work now and can see it really good idk what it is tho."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More