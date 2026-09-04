Thermal Airport Fire update: Vegetation blaze in Riverside County closes Jacqueline Cochran airport; watch scary visuals

A vegetation blaze dubbed the Airport Fire was reported in Thermal, California on September 4. At the time of writing, the fire is at 3 acres, as per WatchDuty. A vegetation blaze dubbed the Airport Fire was reported in Thermal, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Initially, the Airport Fire was a ‘1/4 acre vegetation fire burning in medium to heavy fuels at a moderate rate of spread,’ WatchDuty reported. Later, it was ‘burning in heavy fuels at a moderate rate of spread, with a potential for 5-10 acres’, according to the site that tracks wildfire outbreaks across the country.

At present, there are 4 spots that are actively burning with significant winds out of the Northwest, a later update noted.

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A cause for the fire is not known and there are no updates on any injuries yet. No evacuation orders have been issued as a result of the fire either.

Thermal Airport Fire prompts closures Currently, an additional ten engines have been requested to fight the fire. Airport Boulevard has been closed at Tyler Street and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, WatchDuty reported. Further, the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport has been requested to be closed.

There is no update yet on when the airport will open. Meanwhile, a map of the impacted area was shared online. "Looks like a fire just broke out around Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, South of Coachella. Stay aware and heed local authorities warnings and NWS, a profile on X noted.