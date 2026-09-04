Thermal Airport Fire update: Vegetation blaze in Riverside County closes Jacqueline Cochran airport; watch scary visuals
A vegetation blaze dubbed the Airport Fire was reported in Thermal, California on September 4.
A vegetation blaze dubbed the Airport Fire was reported in Thermal, California on September 4. At the time of writing, the fire is at 3 acres, as per WatchDuty.
Initially, the Airport Fire was a ‘1/4 acre vegetation fire burning in medium to heavy fuels at a moderate rate of spread,’ WatchDuty reported. Later, it was ‘burning in heavy fuels at a moderate rate of spread, with a potential for 5-10 acres’, according to the site that tracks wildfire outbreaks across the country.
At present, there are 4 spots that are actively burning with significant winds out of the Northwest, a later update noted.
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A cause for the fire is not known and there are no updates on any injuries yet. No evacuation orders have been issued as a result of the fire either.
Thermal Airport Fire prompts closures
Currently, an additional ten engines have been requested to fight the fire. Airport Boulevard has been closed at Tyler Street and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, WatchDuty reported. Further, the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport has been requested to be closed.
There is no update yet on when the airport will open. Meanwhile, a map of the impacted area was shared online. "Looks like a fire just broke out around Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, South of Coachella. Stay aware and heed local authorities warnings and NWS, a profile on X noted.
Thermal Airport Fire: Scary visuals
Scary visuals emerged from the Thermal Airport Fire. “large fire is burning on Airport Blvd and Tyler St in Thermal. The area is expected to be closed as firefighters work to contain the fire. Please stay away from the scene. Smoke and ash can irritate your eyes and lungs, so avoid breathing the smoke and keep children and pets away from the area. If you are nearby, consider staying indoors and keeping windows and doors closed until conditions improve,” a local news channel wrote, sharing a video.
A lot of smoke could be seen along with the orange glow across the sky as attempts to fight the fire continued. Another photo showed the fire from a large distance. An orange glow was visible amid the darkness.
Another person shared a photo from their car where the blaze could be seen up ahead.
“A big fire on airport Street in thermal,” they wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More