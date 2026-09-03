Louisville fire: Videos from 2nd and Hill streets show massive blaze as firefighter is injured | Watch

A structure fire broke out on 2nd and Hill streets in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

At least one firefighter was injured as the room of the one of the buildings collapsed, local CBS affiliate WLKY reported. The Louisville fire department confirmed that at least two buildings are on fire, currently.

Louisville Fire Department shared visuals of the fire on their X handle. Additionally, local residents and news outlets also shared videos from the scene of the fire. It showed gray-white smoke coming out of the area.

Here's a video of the fire shared on Facebook by a driver passing by: