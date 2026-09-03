Frankfort child death: ‘Lindsay Clancy copycat’ case sparks fears, ‘Demons are no longer hiding…’

According to Frankfort police, officers were called to a home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court around 4 pm Tuesday, September 1, after a 17-year-old girl called 911 for help. Officers arrived and found a two-year-old being given CPR by the teenager, per CBS News.

The case is eerily similar to Lindsay’s case, where she killed her three children and attempted suicide but survived. The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson , 3; and Callan, 8 months.

The death of a child in Frankfort , Illinois, has sparked fears, with Netizens calling it a “Lindsay Clancy copycat” murder. Police launched a homicide investigation after a two-year-old child died and their mother was hospitalized after trying to self-harm.

How does the Frankfort child death case compare to the Lindsay Clancy case?

How does the Frankfort child death case compare to the Lindsay Clancy case?

What details led to the conclusion that the Frankfort child death was a domestic-related homicide?

What details led to the conclusion that the Frankfort child death was a domestic-related homicide?

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers later found the child’s mother trying to harm herself at the home. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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The Will County Coroner's Office said they performed an autopsy Wednesday, September 2. The toddler’s death was the result of an apparent homicide, but the final manner and cause of death are pending autopsy, toxicology and police reports. Frankfort police believe it was a domestic-related homicide and they are investigating it as such. The exact circumstances surrounding the child’s death were not immediately known.

Frankfort incident sparks fears The case sparked fears on social media, with many comparing it to the Clancy case.

“The Lindsay Clancy case opened the door for this. Kill your kids - walk free. No consequences,” Nancy Mace wrote on X.

“Any parents who are found to be supporting Lindsay Clancy need to be watched closely by child protection services,” another X user said.

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One commented, “Demons are no longer hiding, they are now attacking and fighting us in plain sight. The entire legal system is one of its weapons.”

“A 2-year-old boy is dead in Frankfort, Illinois. Police call it a domestic-related homicide. His mother was found in the home trying to harm herself. Another child. Another mother. Another home that should have been the safest place on earth. Pray for that baby. I am genuinely worried we are going to keep seeing more of this,” another user wrote.

One said, “Demons have infiltrated the moms of America to sacrifice their own children. This is sickening.”

“A mother has killed her 2 year old son in Frankfort, Illinois. Another Lindsay Clancy copycat murder. Great job, leftists. You're encouraging child murder,” one user wrote.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).