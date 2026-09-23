CNN vs POTUS: Trump rips Kaitlan Collins after UN tiff, ‘She’s got a TRUMP addiction’
Donald Trump questioned Kaitlan Collins who had indicated that they would not be covering him why she was present in the press area at the United Nations.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, accusing her of having a “TRUMP addiction” in a lengthy social media post after appearing at the United Nations.
Trump's long time rivalry with Collins and CNN took a new turn earlier last week where he banned media houses like CNN and MSNBC from the White House.
Also read: Is Natalie Harp behind Trump's White House media ban? CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reveals what angered POTUS
“A third rate reporter” and a “Trump addiction”
Deep Dive
In the post, Trump claimed CNN personalities had indicated they would not be covering him before questioning why Collins was present in the press area at the United Nations. He referred to Collins as a “Third Rate ‘Reporter’” and described CNN as “Fake News.”
"All of the SLEAZEBAGS, like Third Rate "Reporter," Kaitlan Collins, of Fake News CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren't going to be covering me. Then why were they ranting and raving like Lunatics, in the Press Area, at the United Nations?" he wrote.
He also targeted MSNBC, using the nickname “MSDNC,” a label he has frequently used in public remarks.
Trump wrote that Collins had a “TRUMP addiction” and alleged that CNN remained focused on him despite its criticism. He further accused the news organizations of being “treasonous."
"The "good news" is that they have a great, for them, and totally disloyal Judge. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.
Also read: ‘UN allowed us in, sir’: CNN reporter rebuts Trump after he confronts her in New York amid media ban
Latest chapter in Trump-CNN feud
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were excluded from the pool of television outlets covering presidential events and prohibited from entering White House premises. After ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC declined to take over CNN's role for Trump's UNGA trip, it was later announced that the White House TV pool will not replace CNN.
Earlier today, ahead of his address, Trump face Collins at the press area and said, “I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me. You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me.”
However, CNN was accepted as a regularly authorized media outlet by the UN on Tuesday. Collins clapped back at Trump on X and wrote, “We are credentialed by the United Nations to cover the General Assembly.”
Trump’s latest comments add to a long-running confrontation with CNN and Collins, who has repeatedly questioned the president during White House briefings, campaign events and international summits. Collins, who previously served as CNN’s White House correspondent.
Collin's has now become the network’s chief White House correspondent and anchor, has often been the target of Trump’s criticism during both of his administrations.
The relationship has been contentious for years. In 2022, Trump abruptly ended an interview with Collins after disagreeing with her questioning. Since returning to office, he has continued to criticize several media organizations, particularly CNN, MSNBC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More