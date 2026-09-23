CNN vs POTUS: Trump rips Kaitlan Collins after UN tiff, ‘She’s got a TRUMP addiction’

Trump's long time rivalry with Collins and CNN took a new turn earlier last week where he banned media houses like CNN and MSNBC from the White House.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, accusing her of having a “TRUMP addiction” in a lengthy social media post after appearing at the United Nations.

What are the implications of the lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW, and Politico against the Trump administration?

What are the implications of the lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW, and Politico against the Trump administration?

How did Kaitlan Collins respond to Trump's accusations at the UN?

How did Kaitlan Collins respond to Trump's accusations at the UN?

What triggered Trump to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House?

What triggered Trump to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House?

In the post, Trump claimed CNN personalities had indicated they would not be covering him before questioning why Collins was present in the press area at the United Nations. He referred to Collins as a “Third Rate ‘Reporter’” and described CNN as “Fake News.”

"All of the SLEAZEBAGS, like Third Rate "Reporter," Kaitlan Collins, of Fake News CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren't going to be covering me. Then why were they ranting and raving like Lunatics, in the Press Area, at the United Nations?" he wrote.

He also targeted MSNBC, using the nickname “MSDNC,” a label he has frequently used in public remarks.

Trump wrote that Collins had a “TRUMP addiction” and alleged that CNN remained focused on him despite its criticism. He further accused the news organizations of being “treasonous."

"The "good news" is that they have a great, for them, and totally disloyal Judge. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Also read: ‘UN allowed us in, sir’: CNN reporter rebuts Trump after he confronts her in New York amid media ban

Latest chapter in Trump-CNN feud CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were excluded from the pool of television outlets covering presidential events and prohibited from entering White House premises. After ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC declined to take over CNN's role for Trump's UNGA trip, it was later announced that the White House TV pool will not replace CNN.

Earlier today, ahead of his address, Trump face Collins at the press area and said, “I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me. You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me.”

However, CNN was accepted as a regularly authorized media outlet by the UN on Tuesday. Collins clapped back at Trump on X and wrote, “We are credentialed by the United Nations to cover the General Assembly.”

Trump’s latest comments add to a long-running confrontation with CNN and Collins, who has repeatedly questioned the president during White House briefings, campaign events and international summits. Collins, who previously served as CNN’s White House correspondent.

Collin's has now become the network’s chief White House correspondent and anchor, has often been the target of Trump’s criticism during both of his administrations.

The relationship has been contentious for years. In 2022, Trump abruptly ended an interview with Collins after disagreeing with her questioning. Since returning to office, he has continued to criticize several media organizations, particularly CNN, MSNBC.