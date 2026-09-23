‘This is a mockery’: Video of Mitch McConnell being wheeled home after brief Senate return sparks backlash

Following a brief trip to Capitol Hill, videos of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell being wheeled into his Kentucky home have sparked a flurry of responses online. Several social media users criticized the 84-year-old senator’s appearance and renewed calls for age and congressional term limits. Senator Mitch McConnell, speaks to members of the media as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, for the first time since suffering from a fall at his home on June 14. (Bloomberg)

McConnell returned to the Senate in mid-September after being away for more than three months following a fall. During his visit, he spent around three hours at the Capitol and participated in voting. He was later seen with his aides assisting him with a wheelchair as he arrived home.

Also read : Mitch McConnell makes first public appearance in nearly 3 months, seen leaving DC home in a wheelchair

“This is a mockery at this point” A video shared on X showed McConnell being pushed up a sidewalk with the help of two aides and being taken toward his residence after his Senate appearance.

“This is absolutely embarrassing. What a joke,” one user wrote on X in response to the video.

Another user referred to the 1989 comedy about people pretending a deceased man is alive and wrote, “Holy shit they’re still doing the Weekend at Bernie’s bit with McConnell.”

West Virginia political figure Derrick Evans also criticised McConnell’s continued Senate role, writing, “This is a mockery at this point. Mitch McConnell is the perfect example of why we need term limits.”

McConnell, who first entered the Senate in 1985, became the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history. He announced in February 2024 that he would step down from his leadership position but remain in the Senate.