Mitch McConnell sparks ‘Weekend at Bernie’s', ‘body double’ buzz as video shows senator; hand color causes concern

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was seen on video for the first time since he returned home from medical care. The Republican's appearance quickly went viral on social media and sparked further worries about his health. Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks to members of the media as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, for the first time since suffering from a fall at his home on June 14. (Bloomberg) The video showed McConnell in a wheelchair being taken from his home to the car. “MCCONNELL SIGHTING… no words, just a slow, pained hand raise… they’re literally doing weekend at bernie’s…,” a page sharing the clip wrote.

The video sparked comparisons to the movie Weekend At Bernie's. Here's all you need to know. Mitch McConnell video sparks Weekend At Bernie's buzz Many people compared McConnell's appearance to the Weekend At Bernie's movie. “I did NOT have “Mitch McConnell in a Weekend at Bernie’s reboot” on my 2026 bingo card,” one commented. Yet another said “any chance we can get a weekend at bernies Mitch McConnell video?”.

One person further said “I wonder who's the puppeteer behind this Mitch McConnell puppet? We are experiencing weekend at Bernies in real time.” Also Read | Who is Umar Kremlev? Why Putin ally paid for Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson's wedding bash? Relationship, costs explained Weekend at Bernie's is a 1989 movie where two employees are invited to their boss' beach house to find him dead upon his arrival. Since they do not want to ruin their weekend, they try to pass the boss off as alive. The comparisons stem amid speculations of Mitch McConnell's death. However, these are unverified and the video evidence has shown the Senator is very much alive. Mitch McConnell body double speculations The video of McConnell's appearance also sparked body double speculations. “Apparently Mitch McConnell’s body double has finally made it outside the door,” one wrote. Another added “This is one of the old animatronic bears from Disneyland wearing McConnell's skin.” However, these are mere speculations after the Republican Senator attended the session today. Mitch McConnell hand sparks concern Amid this, alleged photos of McConnell's hand were also shared online. These photos showed bruising marks. They sparked concern among netizens. “McConnell needs Trump’s hand makeup artist,” one page noted.

Another added “Mitch McConnell's Hands from Today.”

One person also sharing photos wrote “This is Sen. Mitch McConnell today. As a former medical professional, I see very concerning signs in the physical presentation of the Senator. Let's hit the most obvious first. The left hand. Badly bruised, multiple and layered. IVs that run concurrently with replacement required every 72 hours, and heprin push to keep the IV open stands out as the red flag it is.”