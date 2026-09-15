Mitch McConnell sparks ‘Weekend at Bernie’s', ‘body double’ buzz as video shows senator; hand color causes concern
Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was seen for the first time in a video after his release from medical care and sparked further concerns about his health.
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was seen on video for the first time since he returned home from medical care. The Republican's appearance quickly went viral on social media and sparked further worries about his health.
The video showed McConnell in a wheelchair being taken from his home to the car. “MCCONNELL SIGHTING… no words, just a slow, pained hand raise… they’re literally doing weekend at bernie’s…,” a page sharing the clip wrote.
The video sparked comparisons to the movie Weekend At Bernie's. Here's all you need to know.
Mitch McConnell video sparks Weekend At Bernie's buzz
Many people compared McConnell's appearance to the Weekend At Bernie's movie. “I did NOT have “Mitch McConnell in a Weekend at Bernie’s reboot” on my 2026 bingo card,” one commented.
Yet another said “any chance we can get a weekend at bernies Mitch McConnell video?”.
One person further said “I wonder who's the puppeteer behind this Mitch McConnell puppet? We are experiencing weekend at Bernies in real time.”
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Weekend at Bernie's is a 1989 movie where two employees are invited to their boss' beach house to find him dead upon his arrival. Since they do not want to ruin their weekend, they try to pass the boss off as alive. The comparisons stem amid speculations of Mitch McConnell's death. However, these are unverified and the video evidence has shown the Senator is very much alive.
Mitch McConnell body double speculations
The video of McConnell's appearance also sparked body double speculations. “Apparently Mitch McConnell’s body double has finally made it outside the door,” one wrote. Another added “This is one of the old animatronic bears from Disneyland wearing McConnell's skin.”
However, these are mere speculations after the Republican Senator attended the session today.
Mitch McConnell hand sparks concern
Amid this, alleged photos of McConnell's hand were also shared online. These photos showed bruising marks. They sparked concern among netizens. “McConnell needs Trump’s hand makeup artist,” one page noted.
Another added “Mitch McConnell's Hands from Today.”
One person also sharing photos wrote “This is Sen. Mitch McConnell today. As a former medical professional, I see very concerning signs in the physical presentation of the Senator. Let's hit the most obvious first. The left hand. Badly bruised, multiple and layered. IVs that run concurrently with replacement required every 72 hours, and heprin push to keep the IV open stands out as the red flag it is.”
However, there's nothing confirmed to be wrong with McConnell's hand as per updates from his team. The 84-year-old Republican is not seeking reelection and is set to retire when his term ends in January 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More