Henderson shooting: Officer-involved shooting on South Eastern Avenue leaves suspect dead – what we know so far

Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 6000 block of South Eastern Avenue, according to police, Fox 5 Vegas reported. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officers located a shooting suspect at the Davis Funeral Home, who was armed and firing shots at people and vehicles in the area. Henderson shooting: Officer-involved shooting on South Eastern Avenue leaves suspect dead (Pexel - representational image)

Following an officer-involved shooting, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, LVMPD said. An investigation is underway.

Faytuks Network said on X, "According to law enforcement scanner traffic, shots have reportedly been fired near the end of a runway at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the suspected shooter reportedly firing at "air units"."

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Henderson police confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting. There is no threat to the public at present.

Recent Henderson crimes Henderson saw another shooting in recent days that left one person injured. Henderson police responded to reported gunshots in the 900 block of Wilson Street in Henderson around 1 am Sunday, September 27.

At the scene, officials found one person with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the person to a local hospital for treatment, following which they were released, according to a press release, KLTV reported.

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The department’s criminal investigations division collected evidence at the scene. However, no arrests had been made as of Tuesday, September 29.

In a separate incident this week, a student was arrested for bringing a gun onto the campus of a Henderson high school, according to a message sent to families, 3 News reported. Green Valley High School Principal Kent Roberts wrote that administrators recovered a firearm from a student.

The Clark County School District Police Department responded and arrested the student, who is a juvenile. There were no threats to the students or staff.