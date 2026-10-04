Henderson shooting: Officer-involved shooting on South Eastern Avenue leaves suspect dead – what we know so far
Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 6000 block of South Eastern Avenue, according to police.
Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 6000 block of South Eastern Avenue, according to police, Fox 5 Vegas reported. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officers located a shooting suspect at the Davis Funeral Home, who was armed and firing shots at people and vehicles in the area.
Following an officer-involved shooting, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, LVMPD said. An investigation is underway.
Faytuks Network said on X, "According to law enforcement scanner traffic, shots have reportedly been fired near the end of a runway at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the suspected shooter reportedly firing at "air units"."
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Henderson police confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting. There is no threat to the public at present.
Recent Henderson crimes
Henderson saw another shooting in recent days that left one person injured. Henderson police responded to reported gunshots in the 900 block of Wilson Street in Henderson around 1 am Sunday, September 27.
At the scene, officials found one person with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the person to a local hospital for treatment, following which they were released, according to a press release, KLTV reported.
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The department’s criminal investigations division collected evidence at the scene. However, no arrests had been made as of Tuesday, September 29.
In a separate incident this week, a student was arrested for bringing a gun onto the campus of a Henderson high school, according to a message sent to families, 3 News reported. Green Valley High School Principal Kent Roberts wrote that administrators recovered a firearm from a student.
The Clark County School District Police Department responded and arrested the student, who is a juvenile. There were no threats to the students or staff.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More