Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE updates: Double gold medallist Neeru Dhanda to lead Indian contingent
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: India will cap off their campaign at Aichi-Nagoya officially with the closing ceremony. Follow for live updates.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: The Asian Games 2026 will officially come to a close on October 4 (Sunday), with the closing ceremony taking place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan. The ceremony will officially begin at 2:30 PM IST. India had a fairly successful campaign, barring the underperformance of a few disciplines. They won 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. This is India's second-most successful Asian Games campaign after the Hangzhou edition in 2022. Neeru Dhanda will be India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony. The trap shooter won three medals this time around, with two golds. She won an individual trap gold, a silver as part of the women’s trap team alongside Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat, and another medal with Kynan Chenai as part of the mixed team. She is the first Indian woman to win an individual trap gold at the Asian Games....Read More
When will the closing ceremony start?
The closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 is set to begin from 6 PM local time, which means that in India the start time in 2:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the closing ceremony live on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the SonyLIV app and website.
A ninja performance in store!!
The closing ceremony will remain witness to some enthralling performances, including a special ninja spectacle. Here's a sneak peak of the what is set to come.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, as we bring you live updates from the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026. This will officially bring the 20th edition of the continental competition to a conclusion.