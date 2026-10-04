Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE updates: Double gold medallist Neeru Dhanda to lead Indian contingent

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The Asian Games 2026 will officially come to a close on October 4 (Sunday), with the closing ceremony taking place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: The Asian Games 2026 will officially come to a close on October 4 (Sunday), with the closing ceremony taking place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan. The ceremony will officially begin at 2:30 PM IST. India had a fairly successful campaign, barring the underperformance of a few disciplines. They won 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. This is India's second-most successful Asian Games campaign after the Hangzhou edition in 2022. Neeru Dhanda will be India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony. The trap shooter won three medals this time around, with two golds. She won an individual trap gold, a silver as part of the women’s trap team alongside Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat, and another medal with Kynan Chenai as part of the mixed team. She is the first Indian woman to win an individual trap gold at the Asian Games.

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