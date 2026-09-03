Frankfort: Family in focus as mother self-harms after 2-year-old son's death in ‘domestic homicide’

With the Lindsay Clancy trial ongoing, a child's death in Frankfort, Illinois, has raised concerns around the eerie similarities with the Clancy killings. Representational. (Unsplash)

On Tuesday, September 1, a mother tried to self-harm after allegedly killing her 2-year-old son at a house on Frankfort's Brook Stone Court in Will County. The child was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police have described it as a "domestic-related homicide" and launched a homicide probe.

The incident happened around 4pm EDT on Tuesday when police responded to the residence. According to NBC 5 Chicago, police said that the mother was found by emergency officials trying to self-harm. She was rescued and admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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What We Know About The Family Involved In In the Tragic Incident The police in Frankfort have not identified the family involved in the incident. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy," Frankfort police said. "We encourage our community to support one another with compassion, understanding, and strength as we navigate this difficult time together."

But as the investigation is ongoing, unverified details are emerging on social media. Posts on Facebook claim that the incident took place at the house of one Michael Walsh, who lived there with his wife, Corri Walsh. The couple had children, one of whom was the 2-year-old son who died Tuesday, the posts claimed.

However, so far, the victims and the suspects in the domestic-related homicide have not been named by officials or the family. There is no confirmation on the names and photos that are circulating on social media.

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Frankfort police said that a 17-year-old girl called 911 for help initially, reporting the situation, CBS noted. When officers arrived, the girl was found giving CPR to the child. The girl's relationship to the family was not immediately known.

Claims about the mother of the child potentially suffering from a mental-health-related incident are doing rounds on social media. But the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services said to CBS News that they were never in contact with the family before Tuesday. So far, no one has been charged.