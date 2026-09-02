Why is Natalie Harp named in a lawsuit? Latest update on Trump and his top White House aides

Natalie Harp and Dan Scavino, two prominent aides in Donald Trump’s White House, are facing a lawsuit alongside the President regarding a service that would provide purchasers with early access to Trump’s posts on Truth Social. Natalie Harp and Dan Scavino join Trump in a lawsuit over proposed fees for early access to his Truth Social posts. (Getty Images via AFP)

The lawsuit was initiated earlier this month in a federal court in New York by The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation. It aims to prevent Trump from imposing a fee of up to $100,000 per month for early access to his Truth Social posts, arguing that this practice infringes upon the First Amendment right concerning the president’s public communications, as per The UK Independent report.

Lawsuit identifies Natalie Harp as Trump's ‘primary’ staff member Alongside Trump, Scavino, the White House, and the Executive Office of the President, the lawsuit identifies Harp, 35, as the “primary” staff member assisting Trump with his social media postings. Additionally, it highlights the involvement of other key figures.

The lawsuit not only names Trump, Scavino, the White House, and the Executive Office of the President but also identifies Harp, 35, as the “primary” staff member who aids Trump in managing his social media account, according to the report.

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This emphasizes the collaborative effort behind his online presence.

Harp, a dedicated aide for many years, is said to assist Trump in gathering content for his posts on Truth Social at all times, partly by printing it out for the president to review physically, as reported by the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Her position has led to her being referred to as Trump’s "human printer."

Truth Social and exclusive posting of official government information The Intercept, a nonprofit digital news organization, along with the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a nonprofit advocating for the First Amendment, is petitioning a federal judge to prevent Trump, Harp, Scavino, and the White House from sharing “official government information exclusively on Truth Social" while the $100,000 fee remains in effect.

The plaintiffs are seeking a federal judge's declaration that the exclusive posting of official government information on Truth Social is unconstitutional.

Scavino, 50, serves as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff and is characterized in the lawsuit as an aide who "regularly publishes President Trump’s Truth Social posts on his behalf." Additionally, he was employed as a Social Media Consultant for Trump Media from 2021 to 2025, as stated in a financial disclosure report.