‘Trump coin’ launched: How to buy $1 coin from US Mint? How much does it cost? Step-by-step guide
US Mint begins selling $1 Trump coins, the first coin featuring a living US president. A 25-coin roll costs $61, while 100 coins cost $154.50.
On Wednesday, September 2, starting 12:00am ET, the United States Mint started selling a one-dollar coin with President Donald Trump's face on it. It is the first time a living person has been on a currency in US.
US regulations prevent living people from being featured on legal tenders. But the Trump administration sidestepped it, citing a 2020 law by which the US Mint can designs new coin to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary, and they chose Trump.
"Created to celebrate this historic national milestone, these special circulating dollar coins combine everyday American coinage with a once-in-a-generation anniversary design destined to become a standout addition to modern collections," the US Mint said, touting the coins both as legal tender and collectibles.
There was a rush to get hold of the coins on the website of the US Mint. Newsweek reported that there was an "extraordinarily high traffic" on the website just minutes after the sale for the coin went live.
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This article will discuss the cost of the coin and how to buy them.
How Much Do 'Trump Coins' Cost?
Though it's a gold-colored, the coin does not contain real gold. They have been made out of 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese and 2% nickel, the US Mint said. However, the coins are not available in single pieces - one has to buy at least a 25-coin roll.
$1 Trump Coin Cost
The 25-coin roll, the minimum quantity available to buy, will cost $61. It brings the cost of each $1 coin to around $2.6.
There is a cheaper option if one buys a 100-coin bag. It has been priced at $154.50, which brings the cost of each $1 coin to around $1.54.
How To Buy The Trump $1 Coins?
Step 1: Go to the official US Mint product page for ‘President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin’
Step 2: Choose the product. There will be two options:
25-coin Philadelphia roll for $61
Product number: 26SQRP
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100-coin Philadelphia bag for $154.50
Product number: 26SQBP
Step3: Click “Add to Cart”
Note: The Mint has imposed a limit of two orders per household during the initial period. The limit is scheduled to remain until 2pm ET on September 3.
Step 4: Sign in/create your Mint account
Step 5: Complete checkout: Review the product, quantity, shipping address and total, then submit the order.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More