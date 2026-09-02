'Very little of Iran will be left': Trump's big warning as US launches strikes near Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran that “very little will be left of the nation," if it chooses to retaliate to the fresh US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. Following the fresh US attack, Iran launched counterstrikes at the US military base in Jordan, prompting Trump to issue another stark warning. (AP Photo) Following the fresh US attack, Iran launched counterstrikes at the US military base in Jordan, prompting Trump to issue another stark warning. Track LIVE updates on the US-Iran war “If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also claimed that Washington was in “almost total control” of the key maritime route, while adding that the Iranian economy was “collapsing” due to America's sanctions and “economic D-day” approach to the war. Also Read | Six months of the US-Iran conflict